Kenyan Government to Implement Increased NSSF Deductions

Kenya’s government is set to increase National Social Security Fund (NSSF) deductions from workers’ paychecks beginning in February 2024. The new deduction rates, part of a gradual plan that began last year, are the result of the implementation of the NSSF Act of 2013.

This act mandated a six percent deduction of workers’ salaries for the fund each month, but its implementation was delayed due to a nearly decade-long legal battle.

Increased Deductions Amid Rising Living Costs

The rise in contribution rates comes at a time when Kenyans are already grappling with the escalating cost of living. The new rates will see employees earning the minimum pensionable salary contribute Ksh. 420, an increase from Ksh. 360.

The lower earnings limit has been raised to Ksh. 7,000 from Ksh. 6,000, while the upper earnings limit has been increased to Ksh. 29,000 from Ksh. 18,000. This adjustment will result in a higher contribution of Ksh. 1,740 from Ksh. 1,080 for most workers. Employers will continue to match these contributions as they have done previously.

Uncertainty and Concerns Among Kenyans

The lack of clarity on the new rates has caused anxiety among Kenyans, particularly as the first year of implementation of the NSSF Act ends this month.

Concerns have been raised about the impact of increased NSSF deductions on the majority of Kenyans, especially given the current minimum wage. The lower earnings limit set last year was based on the 2013 minimum wage, which has since increased.

The Road Ahead

The rates are scheduled to remain unchanged until the next review in January 2025. This follows a Court of Appeal decision in September 2022 that allowed the increased deductions. Despite the concerns, the government’s goal, as expressed by President William Ruto, is to grow NSSF contributions to Sh1 trillion by 2027.

The government’s commitment to implementing the NSSF Act, despite the legal and practical challenges, underscores its determination to secure the future of its workforce through increased pension contributions.