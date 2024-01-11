en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Kenyan Government to Implement Increased NSSF Deductions

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:12 pm EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 3:08 am EST
Kenyan Government to Implement Increased NSSF Deductions

Kenya’s government is set to increase National Social Security Fund (NSSF) deductions from workers’ paychecks beginning in February 2024. The new deduction rates, part of a gradual plan that began last year, are the result of the implementation of the NSSF Act of 2013.

This act mandated a six percent deduction of workers’ salaries for the fund each month, but its implementation was delayed due to a nearly decade-long legal battle.

Increased Deductions Amid Rising Living Costs

The rise in contribution rates comes at a time when Kenyans are already grappling with the escalating cost of living. The new rates will see employees earning the minimum pensionable salary contribute Ksh. 420, an increase from Ksh. 360.

The lower earnings limit has been raised to Ksh. 7,000 from Ksh. 6,000, while the upper earnings limit has been increased to Ksh. 29,000 from Ksh. 18,000. This adjustment will result in a higher contribution of Ksh. 1,740 from Ksh. 1,080 for most workers. Employers will continue to match these contributions as they have done previously.

Uncertainty and Concerns Among Kenyans

The lack of clarity on the new rates has caused anxiety among Kenyans, particularly as the first year of implementation of the NSSF Act ends this month.

Concerns have been raised about the impact of increased NSSF deductions on the majority of Kenyans, especially given the current minimum wage. The lower earnings limit set last year was based on the 2013 minimum wage, which has since increased.

The Road Ahead

The rates are scheduled to remain unchanged until the next review in January 2025. This follows a Court of Appeal decision in September 2022 that allowed the increased deductions. Despite the concerns, the government’s goal, as expressed by President William Ruto, is to grow NSSF contributions to Sh1 trillion by 2027.

The government’s commitment to implementing the NSSF Act, despite the legal and practical challenges, underscores its determination to secure the future of its workforce through increased pension contributions.

0
Economy Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
6 mins ago
Egypt Initiates 'Ahlan Ramadan' Exhibitions to Boost Economy
The Egyptian administration has announced the kickoff of the ‘Ahlan Ramadan’ food and goods exhibitions on February 15th. This initiative is designed to bolster the economy by increasing the supply and availability of food products and goods. The exhibitions, spanning the length of a month, will be held in every governorate across the country, with
Egypt Initiates 'Ahlan Ramadan' Exhibitions to Boost Economy
Zimbabwe Engages Diaspora to Bolster Foreign Exchange Reserves
13 mins ago
Zimbabwe Engages Diaspora to Bolster Foreign Exchange Reserves
Ngapali Beach: A Paradise Lost to Myanmar's Civil Strife
44 mins ago
Ngapali Beach: A Paradise Lost to Myanmar's Civil Strife
U.S. Experiences Disinflation as Inflation Rate Slows Down in 2023
8 mins ago
U.S. Experiences Disinflation as Inflation Rate Slows Down in 2023
Modernizing American Currency: Federal Reserve's $931.4 Million Move
8 mins ago
Modernizing American Currency: Federal Reserve's $931.4 Million Move
Navigating Layoffs during the Holiday Season: Expert Advice
10 mins ago
Navigating Layoffs during the Holiday Season: Expert Advice
Latest Headlines
World News
Florida Gators Triumph Over Arkansas Razorbacks with Decisive 90-68 Win
14 seconds
Florida Gators Triumph Over Arkansas Razorbacks with Decisive 90-68 Win
World Economic Forum 2024: Navigating Global Challenges Amidst a Shifting Landscape
3 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Navigating Global Challenges Amidst a Shifting Landscape
Transforming Healthcare: The Rising Benefits of Home Hospital Care
4 mins
Transforming Healthcare: The Rising Benefits of Home Hospital Care
Historic Win for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Unsettles Beijing
7 mins
Historic Win for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Unsettles Beijing
2024 Iowa Caucuses: A Defining Moment in the Republican Presidential Primary
7 mins
2024 Iowa Caucuses: A Defining Moment in the Republican Presidential Primary
Trump Criticizes Political Newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy: A Tactical Shift Within The MAGA Movement
8 mins
Trump Criticizes Political Newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy: A Tactical Shift Within The MAGA Movement
Unusual Medical Case Reported: Man Diagnosed with Pubic Lice
9 mins
Unusual Medical Case Reported: Man Diagnosed with Pubic Lice
Legal Tangle: Contempt Ruling Against Wade Surfaces Amid Affair Allegations
10 mins
Legal Tangle: Contempt Ruling Against Wade Surfaces Amid Affair Allegations
Didier Cohen's Dramatic Transformation: From Boyish Charm to Rock-Solid Physique
10 mins
Didier Cohen's Dramatic Transformation: From Boyish Charm to Rock-Solid Physique
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app