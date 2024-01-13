en English
Africa

Kenyan Government Spurs Industrial Growth with Green Energy and Investment Attraction

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:43 am EST
Kenyan Government Spurs Industrial Growth with Green Energy and Investment Attraction

There’s a palpable air of anticipation in Kenya as the government takes robust steps to spur industrial growth, aligning it with the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). During a recent event in Maai Mahiu, Nakuru County, President William Ruto underscored the government’s dedication to developing Special Economic Zones (SEZs), such as the Naivasha SEZ, through the provision of vital facilities to attract investment.

Empowering the Naivasha SEZ

In a significant move, President Ruto inaugurated the 90 MVA Naivasha Special Economic Zone Sub-Station, a KSh700 million project designed to deliver reliable and clean geothermal energy. This initiative aims to foster green industrialization and offers the lowest power rates in the region at KSh5 per kilowatt hour, significantly reducing operational costs for businesses.

Attracting Investment and Creating Jobs

Moreover, President Ruto granted licenses to six companies set to invest KSh30 billion, a decision that is expected to generate over 3,000 jobs. These measures are anticipated to bolster local manufacturing, curb excessive imports, and exploit trade agreements like the African Continental Free Trade Area and the African Growth and Opportunity Act.

Progress in Affordable Housing and Infrastructure

During his tour, President Ruto also highlighted progress in affordable housing. With the sale of 360 out of 605 units in Bondeni, Nakuru, the government is striving to make homeownership accessible to low-income earners. This initiative is coupled with the launch of the Kiambiriria-Kuresoi-Chepsir Road, a 40-kilometer stretch, to improve access to resources and opportunities. This progress signals a broader intention to transform Kenya’s economic landscape.

Looking Forward

With more than a dozen investors committed to invest in the Naivasha SEZ, the initial firm is expected to begin settling in April. The companies are projected to create over 3,000 jobs in the coming years, with 16 investors, predominantly manufacturers, eager to take advantage of the cheap electricity offered by the SEZ. With these ambitious plans, the Kenyan government is setting the stage for a transformative chapter in the nation’s industrial story.

0
Africa Business Kenya
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

