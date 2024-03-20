Kenyan Government Licenses Electronic Certification Providers to Secure Online Transactions

In a significant move to enhance cybersecurity and facilitate secure online transactions, the Kenyan government has licensed four electronic certification providers (E-CSPs) and is considering nine others. This initiative aims to combat document forgery, streamline paperless workflows, and enable seamless remote signing of paperwork for executives worldwide.

Advancing Digital Transformation and E-Government Services

The licenses issued by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) empower accredited E-CSPs to provide digital signatures for e-government services. Geda, Emudhra, TendaWorld Limited, and the Information and Communication Technology Authority are among the licensed providers tasked with offering digital electronic certification to application developers, businesses, and individuals.

Building Trust in the Digital Ecosystem

David Mugonyi, Director General of the Communications Authority of Kenya, emphasized the importance of trust in driving digital transformation and securing cyberspace. The implementation of digital certification services is essential for facilitating e-commerce, internet banking, and various other applications while ensuring the secure transfer of information.

Strengthening Cyber Defense Capabilities

In addition to licensing E-CSPs, the Kenyan government has operationalized the National Kenya Computer Incident and Response Team Coordination Centre (National KE-CIRT/CC) to detect, prevent, and respond to cyber threats effectively. The development of the National Public Kenya Infrastructure (NPKI) framework further underscores Kenya's commitment to building trust in the digital ecosystem.

Legislative Support for Digital Certification

Parliamentary review of laws, such as the Business Laws Amendment Act of 2020 and the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Regulations, has paved the way for legal recognition of electronic signatures, documents, and registries. These legislative amendments increase transparency, protect businesses, and establish a secure digital identity framework, fostering consumer confidence.

Embracing Digital Signatures for Enhanced Customer Experience

Edward Kisiang’ani, Principal Secretary Broadcast and Telecommunication, highlighted the transformative potential of digital signatures in enhancing customer experience across public and private sectors. The government's proactive approach reflects its commitment to meeting evolving customer needs and driving inclusive digital innovation.