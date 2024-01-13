en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Kenyan Government Leases Sugar Mills Amidst Global Price Volatility

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:27 am EST
Kenyan Government Leases Sugar Mills Amidst Global Price Volatility

In a bold move to rejuvenate the nation’s sugar industry, the Kenyan government is orchestrating the lease of five state-owned sugar mills. Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has announced that procurement for these leases is already in progress, in accordance with the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act of 2015. The mills under consideration include Chemelil, Muhoroni, Miwani, Nzoia, and Sony Sugar Companies, some of which are currently under receivership.

Timeline and Procedures

An International Expression of Interest (IEOI) was initiated on July 10, 2020, with a deadline for submissions set for August 3, 2020. Following this, a Request for Proposal (RFP) will be issued to prequalified firms. Munya has emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring a transparent and credible leasing process and has appealed for stakeholder participation in the public opening of the IEOI at the Agriculture and Food Authority Headquarters.

Engagement and Regulations

The government has engaged in consultations with regional governors and is addressing the need for formal registration of stakeholders in the sugar sub-sector through the Agriculture and Food Authority. Munya also highlighted the introduction of new regulations aimed at stabilizing the industry. These include guidelines for sugar and cane product agreements, millers’ milling capacity, sugarcane pricing committees, and standards for sugarcane testing.

Optimistic Outlook Amid Challenges

Despite the potential resistance from vested interests, Munya remains optimistic that the reforms, initiated by a Sugar Taskforce and endorsed by President Uhuru Kenyatta, will bear fruit. In July 2020, the government took the decisive step to suspend sugar imports as a measure to correct market distortions caused by over-importation. This move is expected to give the local industry a fighting chance against excessive foreign competition.

Meanwhile, global rice prices have risen by 28%, reaching a 15-year peak due to the Indian government’s restrictions on rice and wheat exports. These prohibitions, instituted in response to volatile foodgrain prices ahead of a general election, have significantly impacted countries in sub-Saharan Africa, including Kenya. The high food prices have driven inflation and instability in the region, with Nigeria and Ghana experiencing inflation rates over 25% and 40% respectively. Furthermore, the global sugar market has witnessed the highest sugar prices in 12 years, partly attributed to India’s ban on sugar exports.

0
Agriculture Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
10 mins ago
Montague County Youth Fair: A Celebration of Young Talent and Inclusive Growth
Montague County recently witnessed a surge of youthful energy and ambition at its Youth Fair, which concluded with a significant increase in premium sale proceeds. The four-day event saw an impressive turnout of 314 students, who entered a total of 919 entries across various contests, compared to the previous year. This year, the fair’s premium
Montague County Youth Fair: A Celebration of Young Talent and Inclusive Growth
Polyhalite: The Hidden Gem of Sustainable Agriculture
25 mins ago
Polyhalite: The Hidden Gem of Sustainable Agriculture
Guarding the Greens: Protecting Southern California Plants from Heat Wave Damage
28 mins ago
Guarding the Greens: Protecting Southern California Plants from Heat Wave Damage
Dairy Farmers Boost Butterfat Levels to Satisfy Cheese and Butter Cravings
14 mins ago
Dairy Farmers Boost Butterfat Levels to Satisfy Cheese and Butter Cravings
Expert Tips for Starting Your Vegetable Garden from Seeds: Upcoming Workshop and Seed Swap
15 mins ago
Expert Tips for Starting Your Vegetable Garden from Seeds: Upcoming Workshop and Seed Swap
Beans as a Future Food Solution: Jean Rubyogo Advocates for a Collaborative Approach
17 mins ago
Beans as a Future Food Solution: Jean Rubyogo Advocates for a Collaborative Approach
Latest Headlines
World News
Leeds United Eyes West Ham's Ben Johnson in Bid to Bolster Defence
14 seconds
Leeds United Eyes West Ham's Ben Johnson in Bid to Bolster Defence
Mayor Zeydan Karalar Kickstarts Election Campaign with Visionary Address
16 seconds
Mayor Zeydan Karalar Kickstarts Election Campaign with Visionary Address
St. Louis Cardinals Acknowledge Mishandling of Willson Contreras' Debut Season, Look Ahead to Redemption
18 seconds
St. Louis Cardinals Acknowledge Mishandling of Willson Contreras' Debut Season, Look Ahead to Redemption
Troy Johnson's Relay Catch Stuns Spectators, Central Districts Clinch Victory
22 seconds
Troy Johnson's Relay Catch Stuns Spectators, Central Districts Clinch Victory
URI Basketball Insights, Severe Winter Storm, and AFI Awards: A Comprehensive U.S. News Round-Up
35 seconds
URI Basketball Insights, Severe Winter Storm, and AFI Awards: A Comprehensive U.S. News Round-Up
City Governance in January: Spotlight on Ohio's Ceremonial and Strong Mayors
2 mins
City Governance in January: Spotlight on Ohio's Ceremonial and Strong Mayors
Kyle Richards Discusses Body Image, Fitness Journey, and Doctor's Refusal for Tummy Tuck
2 mins
Kyle Richards Discusses Body Image, Fitness Journey, and Doctor's Refusal for Tummy Tuck
Lee Sharpe Recounts Ferguson's 'Hairdryer Treatment' at Manchester United
2 mins
Lee Sharpe Recounts Ferguson's 'Hairdryer Treatment' at Manchester United
Afghan MMA Fighter Jawed Basharat to Face French Rival Taylor Lapilus in UFC Event
2 mins
Afghan MMA Fighter Jawed Basharat to Face French Rival Taylor Lapilus in UFC Event
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
26 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
47 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app