Kenyan Government Leases Sugar Mills Amidst Global Price Volatility

In a bold move to rejuvenate the nation’s sugar industry, the Kenyan government is orchestrating the lease of five state-owned sugar mills. Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has announced that procurement for these leases is already in progress, in accordance with the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act of 2015. The mills under consideration include Chemelil, Muhoroni, Miwani, Nzoia, and Sony Sugar Companies, some of which are currently under receivership.

Timeline and Procedures

An International Expression of Interest (IEOI) was initiated on July 10, 2020, with a deadline for submissions set for August 3, 2020. Following this, a Request for Proposal (RFP) will be issued to prequalified firms. Munya has emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring a transparent and credible leasing process and has appealed for stakeholder participation in the public opening of the IEOI at the Agriculture and Food Authority Headquarters.

Engagement and Regulations

The government has engaged in consultations with regional governors and is addressing the need for formal registration of stakeholders in the sugar sub-sector through the Agriculture and Food Authority. Munya also highlighted the introduction of new regulations aimed at stabilizing the industry. These include guidelines for sugar and cane product agreements, millers’ milling capacity, sugarcane pricing committees, and standards for sugarcane testing.

Optimistic Outlook Amid Challenges

Despite the potential resistance from vested interests, Munya remains optimistic that the reforms, initiated by a Sugar Taskforce and endorsed by President Uhuru Kenyatta, will bear fruit. In July 2020, the government took the decisive step to suspend sugar imports as a measure to correct market distortions caused by over-importation. This move is expected to give the local industry a fighting chance against excessive foreign competition.

Meanwhile, global rice prices have risen by 28%, reaching a 15-year peak due to the Indian government’s restrictions on rice and wheat exports. These prohibitions, instituted in response to volatile foodgrain prices ahead of a general election, have significantly impacted countries in sub-Saharan Africa, including Kenya. The high food prices have driven inflation and instability in the region, with Nigeria and Ghana experiencing inflation rates over 25% and 40% respectively. Furthermore, the global sugar market has witnessed the highest sugar prices in 12 years, partly attributed to India’s ban on sugar exports.