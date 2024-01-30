Kenyan Government Collaborates with Judiciary to Provide Services at Huduma Centres

In an unprecedented move, the Kenyan government has announced a partnership between the Judiciary and the Huduma Secretariat to bring judicial services to Huduma Centres. Huduma Centres are a network of service hubs that provide a variety of government services. During a recent meeting, Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kuria met with judicial and Huduma officials to discuss the implementation of this initiative.

Bringing the Law to the People

As part of this innovative partnership, judicial desks at select Huduma Centres will be manned by trained, qualified Judiciary personnel. These centres will offer a range of judicial services, from e-filing support to virtual court support. This move is not just about bringing the law to the people, but also about ensuring that these services are delivered by accurate, reliable legal professionals.

Expanding Access to Justice

The initial phase of this rollout will cover Nairobi GPO, City Square, Makadara, Kibra, Eastleigh, and Kiambu. But the government's plans do not stop there. CS Kuria has also announced plans to eventually expand these services to the remaining 52 Huduma Centres throughout the country. This expansion will be part of a broader collaboration with Members of Parliament, the Ministry of ICT and Digital Economy, and CS Kuria's ministry.

Combatting Digital Exclusion

Furthermore, the judicial services will eventually be extended to Huduma Jitume Centres in all 290 constituencies. This move is designed to combat digital exclusion and enhance access to justice, especially for the unrepresented poor citizens. The collaboration between the Judiciary and the Huduma Secretariat is a reflection of a shared commitment to improving access to justice and addressing concerns raised by stakeholders.