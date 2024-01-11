Kenyan Employees to Witness Higher NSSF Rates Starting Next Month

Starting next month, employees across Kenya will witness an increase in their mandatory contributions to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF). The NSSF has declared the new maximum monthly contribution rate at Ksh 1,740.

The reform mandates that for each employee’s contribution, an equal amount must be reciprocated by their employer.

Reforming Kenya’s Social Security System

The revision in the contribution rates is a part of a more extensive reform within the country’s social security system, aiming to guarantee improved retirement benefits and fortifying security for workers.

While employees gear up for this change, it becomes essential for both them and their employers to acknowledge the new financial commitment required.

The revised NSSF rates are a part of continuous dialogues and policy alterations concerning social security and labor laws in Kenya. These changes are a reflection of the government’s efforts to enhance the welfare of its working population.

Confusion in the Employment Sector

The Kenyan employment sector is facing confusion over the expected changes to pension contributions as the first year of implementation of the 2013 NSSF Act ends this month. The increase in mandatory pension contributions from a flat Sh200 per employee to a graduated plan that will eventually reach six percent of employees’ salaries has caused confusion surrounding the determination of the basic earnings limit and subsequent deductions.

There are also discrepancies between the NSSF law and the communication from NSSF management regarding the phasing in of contributions over the first five years of implementation.

Despite unsuccessful attempts to clarify the upcoming transition with the NSSF CEO David Koross and Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) chief executive Jacqueline Mugo, the national average earnings and the upper earnings limit for pension contributions remain significant factors in this reform.