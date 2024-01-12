Kenyan Actor Abel Mutua Moves to Trademark ‘Mkurugenzi’ Amidst New Film Premiere

Kenyan actor, scriptwriter, and content creator, Abel Mutua, popularly known as ‘Mkurugenzi,’ has initiated steps to officially trademark his widely recognized nickname. The name, which translates to ‘Director’ in Swahili, gained prominence after Mutua, in an offhand remark, addressed his YouTube audience as ‘Wakurugenzi.’ This informal moniker has since become an integral part of his identity.

Mutua’s Trademarking Journey

In an interview with Nairobi News, Mutua revealed his intentions to trademark ‘Mkurugenzi.’ The move, he explained, would limit the usage of the name in the entertainment sector, commercials, and related domains. The disclosure of his trademarking plans was made during the launch of Phil-production’s comedy movie ‘Haki Mwitu.’

‘Haki Mwitu’ – A Story of Societal Solutions

‘Haki Mwitu,’ according to Mutua, tells the tale of four individuals who resolve to become the answer to societal problems. The film, which is set to premiere on Maisha Magic’s GoTV, showcases the collective efforts of these characters in bringing about societal change.

Mutua’s Daughter and Successful Show

While discussing his trademarking initiative, Mutua also took the opportunity to shine a light on his daughter Mumbua’s academic accomplishments. Furthermore, he recounted the success of a show he organized that attracted over 2,500 attendees.

Optimism for 2024

Looking ahead to 2024, the ‘Mkurugenzi’ is hopeful about the release of a new film. He aspires that this upcoming project will emulate the success of his previous venture, ‘Click Bang.’