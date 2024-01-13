Kenya Wildlife Service Translocates Black Rhinoceros to Boost Population

In an ambitious effort to bolster the black rhinoceros population, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has announced plans to translocate 21 of the species to Loisaba Conservancy. The rhinoceros, sourced from Nairobi National Park, Ol Pejeta Conservancy, and Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, will find a new home in Loisaba before the end of January. This strategic initiative, focused on addressing issues of overcrowding in sanctuaries, comes as a result of the black rhinoceros population’s recovery — from a dire 240 in 1984 to an encouraging 966 today.

Revival of a Species on the Brink

The black rhinoceros, once on the brink of extinction, has experienced a remarkable resurgence, largely due to improved security measures against poaching. Erastus Kanga, the director general of KWS, emphasized the importance of establishing viable habitats, a key factor in the rhinos’ thriving. He stresses that the current move is aligned with their vision to foster optimal conditions for rhinos, contributing significantly to the increase in their numbers.

Importance of Protected Areas

Tom Silvester, CEO of Loisaba Conservancy, underscored the significance of protected areas in the successful increase of the black rhinoceros population in Kenya. The Loisaba Conservancy, a haven for various species, will soon welcome the black rhinoceros, an iconic symbol of Africa’s rich wildlife. Silvester notes the translocation not only improves the chances for the black rhinoceros’ survival but also strengthens the ecological diversity of Loisaba.

The Solitary Nature of Black Rhinos

Black rhinos are known for their solitary nature, making space a crucial factor in encouraging breeding. The opportunity to disperse in a larger habitat increases the likelihood for successful mating and ultimately, the growth of their population. The translocation to Loisaba Conservancy, therefore, holds promise for the continued survival and expansion of this majestic species.