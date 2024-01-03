Kenya Wildlife Service Intervenes Amidst Rising Human-Hyena Conflicts in Juja

In an effort to suppress the escalating human-hyena conflicts in Juja, Kiambu County, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has sprung into action. The rise in hyena attacks, accompanied by a horrifying tally of human casualties, has necessitated the intervention of KWS’s Problem Animal Management Unit (PAMU). PAMU’s key strategy involves the deployment of traps to ensnare the hyenas, aided by a dedicated veterinary team to ensure the safe translocation of the animals away from populated vicinities.

PAMU’s Successful Translocation Operation

Under the operation dubbed ‘Ondoa Fisi’, PAMU has successfully relocated 12 hyenas from Juja, thus reducing the imminent fear and danger that had gripped the residents. This mission, however, is not limited to Juja alone. KWS plans to extend this aggressive approach to other regions experiencing similar conflict.

Community Involvement and Collaborative Efforts

In a bid to amplify their efforts, KWS is joining hands with local leaders in Kiambu County to conduct exhaustive patrols round the clock. This initiative calls for an active community involvement, thus fostering a sense of shared responsibility and collective action towards mitigating the human-hyena conflict.

Addressing the Root Causes

KWS has identified several factors that contribute to hyenas straying into human habitats. These include abandoned quarries, improperly disposed livestock remains, unfenced dumping sites, and undeveloped parcels of land. In response, KWS has proposed preventive measures such as the restoration of abandoned quarries, fencing operational quarries and the Makongeni dumpsite, securing abandoned or undeveloped private lands, and enforcing mining policies and regulations. This comprehensive strategy not only addresses the current crisis but also aims to prevent future occurrences.