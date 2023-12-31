en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Kenya to Embrace Financial Prudence in 2023: President Ruto

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 1:30 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:59 pm EST
Kenya to Embrace Financial Prudence in 2023: President Ruto

Kenyan President William Ruto has declared 2023 as the year for the country to halt wasteful spending and extravagant practices in an effort to embrace financial prudence. The government has resolved to make substantial cuts in expenditure, amounting to approximately 400 billion Kenyan Shillings (Ksh.), in a bid to minimize its reliance on borrowing. The President emphasized the importance of financial independence and the detrimental effects of large-scale debt on the nation’s autonomy. Kenya, according to Ruto, must break free from the ‘enslavement’ of monumental debt, which has been a significant issue for the country in the past.

A Strategy for Economic Sustainability

This fiscal strategy aims to promote a more sustainable economic environment and ensures the country can meet its financial obligations without excessive external borrowing. It comes at a time when the Central Bank of Kenya reported that interest rates on government securities have closed 2023 at a historic high. Yields on Treasury bills reached 16 percent, and Treasury bonds stood at 16.8 percent. These developments could lead Kenya to focus more on concessional loans from multilateral lenders rather than domestic borrowing.

On the other hand, Raila Odinga, the opposition leader, warned of potential renewed anti-government protests due to unfulfilled promises and increased financial burdens on citizens. He criticized the government’s dismissal of calls to halt the increase in taxes on essential commodities. Odinga threatened to mobilize supporters for protests if the controversial Finance Act 2023, which introduced new taxes, is not repealed.

Economic Impact of the Finance Act 2023

The Finance Act 2023, dubbed controversial, implemented new taxes, including a 1.5% housing levy, raised PAYE from 30 to 35%, and doubled VAT on fuel from 8 to 16%. Odinga expressed opposition to these taxes, stating they are causing financial distress for Kenyan families and businesses. The new taxes, he claims, have led to a rise in the cost of living and are negatively impacting the hospitality and tourism industry. He also announced plans to launch an anti-tax campaign and pressure the government to cut taxes.

0
Africa Economy Kenya
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

President Ruto's Transformative Initiative: A Leap Towards Inclusive Economic Growth

By BNN Correspondents

A Testament to Survival: A Bond Forged in Boko Haram Captivity

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

President Museveni Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Goodwill

By BNN Correspondents

Museveni Takes Firm Stand Against Corruption in Uganda

By Olalekan Adigun

Illegal Gold Trading in Zimbabwe Sheds Light on Economic Crisis ...
@Africa · 29 mins
Illegal Gold Trading in Zimbabwe Sheds Light on Economic Crisis ...
heart comment 0
President Museveni Commits to Supporting Uganda’s Creative Industry

By BNN Correspondents

President Museveni Commits to Supporting Uganda's Creative Industry
President Museveni Tackles Factory Wage Harmonization Amid Workers’ Concerns

By Safak Costu

President Museveni Tackles Factory Wage Harmonization Amid Workers' Concerns
Francis Ngannou: The African Sports Personality of the Year Revolutionizing MMA

By Salman Khan

Francis Ngannou: The African Sports Personality of the Year Revolutionizing MMA
President Museveni Highlights Factory Impact on Uganda’s Economy, Warns Against Corruption

By Sakchi Khandelwal

President Museveni Highlights Factory Impact on Uganda's Economy, Warns Against Corruption
Latest Headlines
World News
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Makes Darts History at World Championship
5 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Makes Darts History at World Championship
Rising Ketamine Use among Youth: A Call for Stricter Regulations
5 mins
Rising Ketamine Use among Youth: A Call for Stricter Regulations
Republican Presidential Candidates Face Backlash Over Controversial Statements on Race and History
8 mins
Republican Presidential Candidates Face Backlash Over Controversial Statements on Race and History
NFL Season: A Tale of Triumphs, Trials, and Team Tactics
8 mins
NFL Season: A Tale of Triumphs, Trials, and Team Tactics
Unveiling the Feud: Inside Ondo State's Political Drama
9 mins
Unveiling the Feud: Inside Ondo State's Political Drama
Marjorie Taylor Greene Advocates for Government Workforce Reductions, Citing Argentina's Example
10 mins
Marjorie Taylor Greene Advocates for Government Workforce Reductions, Citing Argentina's Example
David Cameron Calls for Iran's Role in Red Sea Security Amid Maritime Disruptions
13 mins
David Cameron Calls for Iran's Role in Red Sea Security Amid Maritime Disruptions
Sakshi Malik: From Olympic Glory to Championing Women's Rights in Wrestling
18 mins
Sakshi Malik: From Olympic Glory to Championing Women's Rights in Wrestling
NTV Weekend Edition: A Comprehensive Review of the Week's Major Stories
19 mins
NTV Weekend Edition: A Comprehensive Review of the Week's Major Stories
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
59 mins
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
1 hour
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
2 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app