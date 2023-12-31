Kenya to Embrace Financial Prudence in 2023: President Ruto

Kenyan President William Ruto has declared 2023 as the year for the country to halt wasteful spending and extravagant practices in an effort to embrace financial prudence. The government has resolved to make substantial cuts in expenditure, amounting to approximately 400 billion Kenyan Shillings (Ksh.), in a bid to minimize its reliance on borrowing. The President emphasized the importance of financial independence and the detrimental effects of large-scale debt on the nation’s autonomy. Kenya, according to Ruto, must break free from the ‘enslavement’ of monumental debt, which has been a significant issue for the country in the past.

A Strategy for Economic Sustainability

This fiscal strategy aims to promote a more sustainable economic environment and ensures the country can meet its financial obligations without excessive external borrowing. It comes at a time when the Central Bank of Kenya reported that interest rates on government securities have closed 2023 at a historic high. Yields on Treasury bills reached 16 percent, and Treasury bonds stood at 16.8 percent. These developments could lead Kenya to focus more on concessional loans from multilateral lenders rather than domestic borrowing.

On the other hand, Raila Odinga, the opposition leader, warned of potential renewed anti-government protests due to unfulfilled promises and increased financial burdens on citizens. He criticized the government’s dismissal of calls to halt the increase in taxes on essential commodities. Odinga threatened to mobilize supporters for protests if the controversial Finance Act 2023, which introduced new taxes, is not repealed.

Economic Impact of the Finance Act 2023

The Finance Act 2023, dubbed controversial, implemented new taxes, including a 1.5% housing levy, raised PAYE from 30 to 35%, and doubled VAT on fuel from 8 to 16%. Odinga expressed opposition to these taxes, stating they are causing financial distress for Kenyan families and businesses. The new taxes, he claims, have led to a rise in the cost of living and are negatively impacting the hospitality and tourism industry. He also announced plans to launch an anti-tax campaign and pressure the government to cut taxes.