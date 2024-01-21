Kenya Terminates G2G Oil Supply Agreement: A Shift in Strategy

The Kenyan Government, under the leadership of President William Ruto, has taken a decisive step by announcing the termination of its Government to-Government (G2G) oil supply agreement. This agreement, established in April 2023, was a partnership with three national oil exporters from the Gulf region, intended to stabilize the Kenyan Shilling, which was witnessing a considerable drop against foreign currencies.

The G2G Deal: Intent and Impact

The G2G deal was a strategic move aimed at bolstering the Kenyan Shilling. However, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) highlighted that the scheme failed to yield the expected results. The Kenyan Treasury has recognized that the agreement led to unfavorable market distortions, and significantly increased the rollover risk for private sector financing facilities supporting it. The deal, initially set for nine months, was extended for an additional 12 months, but will now be withdrawn after December 2024.

Unforeseen Consequences of the Agreement

Since the inception of the agreement, the Kenyan Shilling has seen a depreciation of over 20% against the US dollar. The IMF estimates taxpayers' exposure to the fuel import scheme at around $400 million. This situation eventually led the government to reevaluate the deal and consider the implications it had on the foreign exchange market.

In response to the identified issues, the Kenyan Government has decided to terminate the G2G oil supply agreement, signifying a significant shift in Kenya's oil supply strategy. The government is now reaffirming its commitment to rely more heavily on private market solutions for addressing issues within the energy market. This includes using market rates for forex conversions and amending regulations on the fuel pricing formula to specify pass-through of exchange rate risk.