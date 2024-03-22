Kenya Revenue Authority Implements Affordable Housing Levy Deduction from Employee Salaries

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has issued a directive mandating employers to deduct the Affordable Housing Levy (AHL) from employees' salaries, effective March 19, following the enactment of the Affordable Housing Bill into law by President William Ruto earlier this week.

Details of the Affordable Housing Act, 2024

The Affordable Housing Act, 2024 designates KRA as the collector of the Affordable Housing Levy (AHL). Under this law, employers are required to deduct 1.5 per cent of employees' gross monthly salaries as AHL, with employers matching this contribution with an additional 1.5 per cent from the employer's side.

Penalties for Non-Compliance

KRA has emphasized strict penalties for non-compliance with the law, stating that any person failing to adhere to the directive shall be liable to pay a penalty equivalent to three per cent of the unpaid funds for every month the payment remains outstanding.

Remittance Process and Deadlines

All individuals receiving income in Kenya are obligated to remit 1.5 per cent of their gross income as the Affordable Housing Levy to KRA. The due date for remittance is the 9th working day after the end of the month in which the gross salary was due or gross income was received or accrued.

Payment Procedures

Employers are instructed to declare the AHL under sheet “M” of the PAYE return on iTax, generate a payment slip under the tax head “agency revenue,” and tax sub-head “Housing Levy.” Payments can be made at KRA agent banks or through mobile money using eCitizen Paybill Number 222 222 or by dialing *222#.

Government's Perspective

Lands and Housing Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome provided insights into the progress of the affordable housing project, indicating that it has already employed 120,000 people. She anticipates that 300,000 individuals will be employed in various construction sites across Kenya by the end of the year.

Conclusion

The implementation of the Affordable Housing Levy marks a significant step in the government's efforts to address housing challenges in Kenya. While ensuring compliance with the directive, stakeholders must navigate the remittance process effectively to avoid penalties and contribute to the success of the affordable housing initiative.