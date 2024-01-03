Kenya Revenue Authority Announces Temporary Shutdown of iTax Portal for Maintenance

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has publicized a provisional discontinuation of its iTax platform, earmarked for maintenance undertakings. This hiatus will span a duration of four hours, commencing at 8 p.m. and concluding at midnight on the same day. The KRA has advised iTax platform users to arrange their tax-related activities in advance to circumvent any inconvenience during the scheduled maintenance period.

Services Impacted by the Shutdown

The impending shutdown of the iTax portal is predicted to affect several services, including the registration of new Personal Identification Numbers (PINs), the filing of tax returns, the generation of payment slips, and the checking of ledger accounts. Users are encouraged to finalize any pending tasks related to these services before the maintenance window commences.

Taxpayers Advised to Plan Ahead

To alleviate the potential disruption, KRA has urged taxpayers to plan their tax activities in advance, thus ensuring a smooth transition during the temporary halt of the iTax services. The KRA has also suggested alternative payment channels for those who might need to conduct transactions during the maintenance window.

Transparency and Accountability

The announcement of the planned shutdown showcases KRA’s commitment to transparency and its endeavor to provide efficient and reliable services to its users. Despite the temporary inconvenience, the maintenance of the iTax system underscores the Authority’s dedication to a seamless and efficient tax collection process, a fundamental building block for Kenya’s economic prosperity.