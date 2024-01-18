en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Kenya Pivots Towards Public-Private Partnerships for Infrastructure Development

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:17 am EST
Kenya Pivots Towards Public-Private Partnerships for Infrastructure Development

In a significant shift in its infrastructure development strategy, Kenya is gradually veering towards Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) over traditional debt financing. The draft Budget 2024 Policy Statement unveils that the East African nation is honing its focus on critical sectors such as power, transportation, water, and aviation. This strategic realignment is primarily a response to Kenya’s constrained fiscal space and the urgent need to manage its burgeoning debt burden more judiciously.

The Rising Prominence of PPPs in Kenya

The National Treasury’s PPP Directorate is presently supervising 31 projects, predominantly in the procurement phase, and is setting its sights on securing considerable funding in the 2024-25 fiscal year. The pivot towards PPPs gains more gravity considering the substantial debt obligations Kenya grapples with. Debt servicing accounted for a staggering two-thirds of tax revenues in the first quarter of the financial year. The country’s debt stress is significantly attributed to the financial aftermath of past infrastructure projects financed by semi-concessional and commercial loans, such as the Standard Gauge Railway backed by Chinese lenders.

Legal Amendments to Propel PPPs

To expedite the PPP process and lure investment, the Kenyan government has amended the Public Private Partnerships Act of 2013. The revamp streamlines procedures and paves the way for single-source procurement in PPP projects, thereby reducing bureaucratic impediments and attracting investors eager to collaborate with the state in project execution.

Focusing on Sustainability and Impact

The government’s strategy underscores not merely the financing aspect of infrastructure but also the sustainability and impact of projects. It aims at widening the road network, modernizing the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, and securing water availability for diverse uses. This strategic focus underscores the crucial role that PPPs are playing in the development of large-scale infrastructure in Kenya. These initiatives are expected to bridge the infrastructure gap and propel economic growth in the country, thereby painting a promising picture for Kenya’s future.

0
Business Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
5 mins ago
Railway Stocks Surge: IRFC and Railtel Lead with Stellar Gains
In a remarkable display of financial prowess, several railway stocks have emerged as powerhouses on the trading floor. With returns skyrocketing up to 300%, these stocks have transformed into coveted multibaggers, reflecting a robust market sentiment towards the railway sector. This unprecedented surge is likely a result of recent budget allocations or policy changes favoring
Railway Stocks Surge: IRFC and Railtel Lead with Stellar Gains
Loblaw Retracts Decision Amid Public Backlash: A Lesson in Corporate Responsiveness
15 mins ago
Loblaw Retracts Decision Amid Public Backlash: A Lesson in Corporate Responsiveness
John Furner: An Unconventional Path to Leadership in Retail
26 mins ago
John Furner: An Unconventional Path to Leadership in Retail
Uzbekistan Introduces Tax Incentives to Boost Job Creation
7 mins ago
Uzbekistan Introduces Tax Incentives to Boost Job Creation
Soho House Scraps Plans for Glasgow Venue amid Site Limitations
12 mins ago
Soho House Scraps Plans for Glasgow Venue amid Site Limitations
USPS Addresses Package Delays Amid Modernization Efforts
12 mins ago
USPS Addresses Package Delays Amid Modernization Efforts
Latest Headlines
World News
Former PPP Leader Takes Charge of New Political Party: A Shift in Pakistan's Political Landscape
2 mins
Former PPP Leader Takes Charge of New Political Party: A Shift in Pakistan's Political Landscape
Snowfall Challenges the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics
2 mins
Snowfall Challenges the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics
Sadiq Khan Slams Labour's 'Omerta' on EU Single Market Reintegration
4 mins
Sadiq Khan Slams Labour's 'Omerta' on EU Single Market Reintegration
India's Jaishankar Advocates Two-State Solution for Palestine, Urges NAM's Support
4 mins
India's Jaishankar Advocates Two-State Solution for Palestine, Urges NAM's Support
Stanley Mathabatha Remains Loyal to ANC Amid Rumors of Departure
5 mins
Stanley Mathabatha Remains Loyal to ANC Amid Rumors of Departure
TNT Tropang Giga’s Semifinal Hopes Hang in the Balance: High-Stakes Showdown Against Anyang Jung Kwan Jang
6 mins
TNT Tropang Giga’s Semifinal Hopes Hang in the Balance: High-Stakes Showdown Against Anyang Jung Kwan Jang
Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim: Top Contenders in the 2024 American Express PGA Tournament
8 mins
Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim: Top Contenders in the 2024 American Express PGA Tournament
Bill Simmons Advocates Overhaul of NBA Draft Pick Rules
8 mins
Bill Simmons Advocates Overhaul of NBA Draft Pick Rules
Hunter Biden's Laptop Controversy, Melania's Take on Barron, and Geopolitical Implications
9 mins
Hunter Biden's Laptop Controversy, Melania's Take on Barron, and Geopolitical Implications
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
3 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
4 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
5 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
5 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
5 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
5 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
5 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
5 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
6 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app