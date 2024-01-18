Kenya Pivots Towards Public-Private Partnerships for Infrastructure Development

In a significant shift in its infrastructure development strategy, Kenya is gradually veering towards Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) over traditional debt financing. The draft Budget 2024 Policy Statement unveils that the East African nation is honing its focus on critical sectors such as power, transportation, water, and aviation. This strategic realignment is primarily a response to Kenya’s constrained fiscal space and the urgent need to manage its burgeoning debt burden more judiciously.

The Rising Prominence of PPPs in Kenya

The National Treasury’s PPP Directorate is presently supervising 31 projects, predominantly in the procurement phase, and is setting its sights on securing considerable funding in the 2024-25 fiscal year. The pivot towards PPPs gains more gravity considering the substantial debt obligations Kenya grapples with. Debt servicing accounted for a staggering two-thirds of tax revenues in the first quarter of the financial year. The country’s debt stress is significantly attributed to the financial aftermath of past infrastructure projects financed by semi-concessional and commercial loans, such as the Standard Gauge Railway backed by Chinese lenders.

Legal Amendments to Propel PPPs

To expedite the PPP process and lure investment, the Kenyan government has amended the Public Private Partnerships Act of 2013. The revamp streamlines procedures and paves the way for single-source procurement in PPP projects, thereby reducing bureaucratic impediments and attracting investors eager to collaborate with the state in project execution.

Focusing on Sustainability and Impact

The government’s strategy underscores not merely the financing aspect of infrastructure but also the sustainability and impact of projects. It aims at widening the road network, modernizing the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, and securing water availability for diverse uses. This strategic focus underscores the crucial role that PPPs are playing in the development of large-scale infrastructure in Kenya. These initiatives are expected to bridge the infrastructure gap and propel economic growth in the country, thereby painting a promising picture for Kenya’s future.