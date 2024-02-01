Kenya Kicks off First Imports from South Africa under AfCFTA

In a significant development, Kenya has initiated its first imports under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) from South Africa. The products imported include machinery, agricultural products, and electronics such as refrigerators. On the other hand, Kenya is slated to commence exports to South Africa, comprising tea, coffee, fruits, and vegetables.

This development was brought into the spotlight during the 13th AfCFTA Council of Ministers meeting in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. It was here that President Cyril Ramaphosa launched South Africa's first trade shipments under AfCFTA. The focus was on ensuring a smooth entry of each other's products into the market and addressing non-tariff barriers to fortify intra-African trade.

Rebalancing the Trade Disparity

Kenyan Trade Minister, Rebecca Miano, underlined the importance of importing only those products not manufactured in Kenya. The aim of AfCFTA is to recalibrate the current trade imbalance between the two nations. As it stands, South Africa enjoys a significant trade surplus over Kenya.

The agreement is envisaged as a move to transition African economies away from their colonial pattern of exporting raw materials and importing manufactured goods. It is an effort to foster intra-continental trade and reduce the reliance on natural resources and commodities, making African economies less vulnerable to external shocks and challenges.

Jean-Louis Ekra, Deputy Chairperson of the Intra-African Trade Fair Advisory Council, emphasized the urgent need to address this reliance. He pointed out the low level of intra-African trade at a mere 16 percent, a figure significantly behind other regions.

This limitation is primarily due to constrained trade infrastructure and lack of business knowledge. Ekra urges African countries to embrace AfCFTA as it provides a plethora of trade and investment opportunities across various sectors.