Kenya Film Commission Partners with Tribunal for Kalasha Festival, Launches Law Clinic for Creatives

The Kenya Film Commission (KFC) has formed a strategic partnership with the Tribunal to enhance the upcoming Kalasha International Film and TV Festival and Market. Set to take place from March 27 to 29, 2024, at the Kenya International Conference Centre in Nairobi, this collaboration introduces a Law Clinic aimed at equipping creatives in the film and television industry with crucial legal insights and advice. Additionally, the partnership will celebrate young talent by sponsoring an award for the Best Student Film at the 13th Kalasha Awards.

Empowering Creatives through Legal Education

In an innovative move, the KFC and Tribunal collaboration will see the launch of a Law Clinic during the film festival. This clinic is designed to offer personalized sessions with Tribunal Chairperson Liz Lenjo and other Tribunal members, alongside volunteer intellectual property lawyers. These experts will provide attendees with invaluable advice and insights on navigating legal issues in the creative sector. Interested individuals are encouraged to secure their attendance through the official website and other accredited platforms.

Nurturing Emerging Talent

Highlighting the commitment to supporting up-and-coming filmmakers, the partnership's sponsorship of the Best Student Film award at the Kalasha Awards emphasizes the importance of recognizing and nurturing new talent. Kenya Film Commission CEO Timothy Owase and Tribunal Chairperson Liz Lenjo have both expressed their enthusiasm for the initiative, which they believe will significantly contribute to the growth and empowerment of the Kenyan film and TV industry.

Strengthening Industry Collaborations

The alliance between the Kenya Film Commission and the Tribunal underlines the critical role of collaborative efforts in promoting a thriving and sustainable film and television industry in Kenya. By providing opportunities for creatives to enhance their skills, broaden their networks, and showcase their talents on an international stage, the Kalasha International Film and TV Festival and Market sets a precedent for future industry support initiatives. Creatives across the sector are urged to seize the opportunities presented by this event to further their careers and contribute to the vibrant Kenyan creative community.