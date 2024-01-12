en English
Kenya Education Fund Awards Scholarship to Visually Impaired Student

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:32 pm EST
Kenya Education Fund Awards Scholarship to Visually Impaired Student

In the small town of Igoji, Meru County, a beacon of hope shone brightly for Glory Gaicugi, a visually impaired student from St. Lucy School for the Blind, who scored 302 marks in her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations. Despite facing financial barriers that threatened to extinguish her aspirations, Gaicugi has earned a scholarship to continue her education in secondary school, courtesy of the Kenya Education Fund.

Overcoming Financial Barriers

Education, a privilege many take for granted, was an uphill battle for Gaicugi, whose father struggled to pay for her primary education. Yet, she proved her mettle by securing a place at the Salvation Army High School for the Blind. The school fees, however, were a mountain too high for her father’s meagre income, casting a shadow over Gaicugi’s dreams of becoming a lawyer. It was then that a neighbour informed them about the Kenya Education Fund’s scholarship program, a ray of hope in their looming darkness.

A New Chapter Begins

On January 10, Gaicugi, along with 160 other deserving students, was awarded a full scholarship by the Kenya Education Fund. These scholarships cover the full secondary school fees and the first year of college or university. Gaicugi’s father, Mr. Jacob Mwenda, who had been performing menial jobs to support her education, rejoiced at this much-needed relief not only for Gaicugi but also for his two other children who were set to join secondary school.

The Kenya Education Fund: A Lifeline for Students

Among the recipients of the scholarships was Vanessa Wairimu, who scored an impressive 402 marks in her KCPE exams. Like Gaicugi, Wairimu was also facing financial constraints but managed to secure a scholarship to Mary Hill Girls’ High School. Since its inception in 2001, the Kenya Education Fund has offered scholarships to over 4,000 students, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to support students with disabilities and those facing financial difficulties. In 2023, the fund extended its reach to deserving students from all 47 counties of Kenya, empowering them to break free from the shackles of poverty and stride towards self-reliance.

Education Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

