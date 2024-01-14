en English
Kenya Doubles Electricity Imports Amid Rising Energy Demands

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
Kenya Doubles Electricity Imports Amid Rising Energy Demands

In a decisive step to meet burgeoning energy demands, Kenya has boosted its electricity imports, more than doubling the quantity obtained from neighboring Ethiopia and Uganda in the first 11 months of 2023. This move underscores a significant rise from the corresponding period in 2022, reflecting the nation’s pragmatic strategy to address its energy needs.

Kenya’s Growing Electricity Imports

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, Kenya imported a staggering 706.9 million kWh within this timeframe, marking a dramatic surge from the 288.27 million kWh imported earlier. This development showcases Kenya’s determined efforts to bolster its power supply in the face of escalating energy consumption.

Ethiopia: A New Powerhouse

Interestingly, Ethiopia has emerged as Kenya’s most significant supplier, contributing 546.5 million kWh of the total imports. This development marks a watershed moment, as Ethiopia has now outpaced Uganda, Kenya’s long-standing primary electricity source. This shift is attributed to the completion of the Ethiopia-Kenya 500kV interconnector line by Kenya Energy Transmission Company (KETRACO), which has opened the gateway to more affordable hydropower from Ethiopia.

Future Prospects of Power Imports

Looking ahead, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) envisions a continuous surge in power imports from Ethiopia. They project an additional increase of 200 MW over the next three years, ramping the import capacity up to a substantial 400 MW. Kenya’s existing energy infrastructure boasts an installed power generation capacity of approximately 3,078 MW and an effective interconnected capacity of 2,925 MW. Despite this, with a system peak demand averaging 2,057 MW and an average available capacity of 2,035 MW, these imports play a pivotal role in addressing the nation’s energy needs.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

