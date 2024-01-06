Kenya Braces for Increased Rainfall: Implications and Actions

The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecasted an escalation in the rainfall pattern across various parts of Kenya for the week from January 6 to January 12. The southern region of the country is bracing for continued rainfall, while the North-Eastern and North-Western areas are anticipated to remain predominantly dry. The forecast also includes the possibility of isolated storms in the South Rift Valley and South-eastern lowlands.

Confirmation of Earlier Predictions

Earlier predictions had pointed towards heightened rainfall in the Southern half of the region and isolated precipitation in the Central Highlands, Western Kenya, South-eastern lowlands, South Rift Valley, and the Coast. These predictions were confirmed when heavy rains struck on January 5, causing flash floods and chaos in areas, including Nairobi, where roads became impassable. The downpour in Nairobi led to a child being swept away in Kibera and extensive property damage.

Addressing the Impact of the Rainfall

The Nairobi County’s Disaster Management team is currently addressing the impacts of the rainfall, with immediate interventions in severely affected areas like Githogoro and Mukuru. Other counties such as Meru and Narok have also reported heavy rainfall.

Implications of the Forecast

The forecast by the Kenya Meteorological Department also indicates potential impacts on agriculture, food security, and water resources. In addition, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development Climate Prediction and Applications Center expects heavy rains in the Horn of Africa between January and March 2024, following recent El Nino rains. This could have further implications for the region’s climate patterns and the livelihoods of its inhabitants.