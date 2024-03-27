Kenya Airways Achieves First Operating Profit in 7 Years, Eyes Expansion Amidst Recovery

In a significant milestone, Kenya Airways has reported an operating profit of KSh 10.5 billion for the year ending December 31, 2023, marking a remarkable turnaround from the KSh 5.6 billion operating loss recorded in 2022. This achievement represents a substantial 287% increase, with a margin of 5.9%.

Advertisment

Financial Performance Highlights

During the fiscal year, the national carrier witnessed substantial growth in key financial indicators:

Revenue surged by 53% to KSh 178.5 billion in 2023, up from KSh 116.8 billion in 2022, indicating robust revenue generation.

The net loss after tax saw a notable reduction of 41%, decreasing from KSh 38.3 billion in 2022 to KSh 22.7 billion in 2023, reflecting improved operational efficiency and cost management.

Despite a decrease in cargo volumes by 14% to 56.6 million tonnes in 2023, total operating costs increased by 30% to KSh 201 billion, primarily due to financing costs amounting to KSh 33.56 billion. The surge in financing costs was largely driven by foreign exchange losses on repayment of dollar-denominated loans, as well as other foreign-related obligations.

Advertisment

Path to Recovery and Future Prospects

Allan Kilavuka, Managing Director and CEO of Kenya Airways, expressed optimism about the airline's recovery trajectory during an investor briefing. He emphasized the commitment to full recovery in the upcoming year, leveraging improvements in the foreign exchange situation. Kilavuka highlighted the growth in gross profit, which surged from KSh 19.4 billion in 2022 to KSh 41 billion in 2023, propelled by revenue growth outpacing costs.

The cash generated from operations also witnessed a significant increase, reaching KSh 25.3 billion in 2023, indicating the business's resilience and ability to cover its operational expenses. Additionally, investments totaling KSh 7.7 billion were made, with financing activities amounting to KSh 19.2 billion, resulting in a cash and cash equivalent of KSh 7.8 billion at the end of the period, as reported by Hellen Mwariri, Kenya Airways CFO.

Advertisment

Looking ahead, Kenya Airways is focused on expansion initiatives, including the addition of capacity in cargo operations with two new Boeing 737 Dash 800 freighters. Plans are underway to lease two additional Boeing 737 Dash 800 new generation passenger aircraft by Q3, supplementing the existing fleet. Subsidiary Jambojet has also expanded its operations, adding one aircraft last year with plans for another this year.

Furthermore, the airline aims to enhance its Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO) capabilities to accommodate third-party aircraft, supporting revenue diversification. Kilavuka underscored the importance of capitalization for business expansion, indicating ongoing efforts to identify suitable partners for financial support.

In a positive development, Kenya Airways did not receive any financial injections or disbursements from the National Treasury in 2023, signaling progress in debt restructuring efforts while maintaining operational independence.