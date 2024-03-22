KCB Group Reports Decline in Net Profit for 2023 Amid NPL Challenges and Operating Costs

KCB Group has announced a decline in net profit for the financial year 2023, attributing the downturn to bad debt and increased operating costs. The lender's net profit decreased to Ksh 37.5 billion in 2023 from KSh 40.8 billion in 2022, primarily due to rising costs and provisions for non-performing loans (NPLs).

Factors Contributing to Profit Decline

The group's costs surged from KShs. 59.4 billion to KShs 83.2 billion, driven by the consolidation of the DRC subsidiary, TMB, a voluntary retirement program, and one-off legal costs. Despite a decrease in the ratio of non-performing loans (NPLs) to 16.6%, down from 17.3% in the previous year, the bank grappled with a substantial stock of gross NPLs worth KShs. 208.3 billion.

Financial Metrics and Expansion

Despite challenges, KCB Group's assets surpassed the Kshs. 2 trillion mark, reaching Kshs. 2.17 trillion, propelled by increased customer deposits. Revenues rose to KShs 165.2 billion, while net interest income increased by 23.9%.

Strategic Initiatives and Dividend Decision

The bank focused on robust cost management strategies to pave the way for growth initiatives in 2024, supported by strong capital and liquidity buffers. Shareholders' funds also increased to KShs. 236.4 billion from KShs 206.3 billion in 2022. However, despite asset growth, KCB Group opted not to declare a dividend for 2023.

Subsidiary Performance and NBK Sale

KCB's subsidiaries outside Kenya contributed significantly to profitability, cushioning the group from domestic challenges. However, the subsidiary National Bank of Kenya (NBK) remained a major concern, accounting for 25.3% of the group's non-performing loans. KCB's decision to sell NBK to Nigerian lender Access Bank underscores its commitment to addressing challenges and optimizing performance.

Outlook and Future Strategy

Looking ahead, KCB Group aims to leverage entities outside Kenya to support its Pan-African expansion agenda. With a presence in seven countries in the region, the bank is focused on correcting course, facilitating regional trade, and launching new products to bolster its fortunes amidst economic pressures. The bank anticipates heightened economic challenges in the medium term but remains committed to delivering on its growth agenda while navigating its relationship with the Kenyan government and addressing pending bills to government contractors.