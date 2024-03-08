Kate Actress Shuns Young, Famous & African Show, Eyes Major Return to Acting in 2024

Renowned Kenyan actress Catherine Kamau, popularly known as Kate Actress, recently provided insights into her career choices, including why she believes she wouldn't fit into Netflix's reality show, Young, Famous & African. In a candid discussion with comedian Ofweneke, she revealed her plans for a major comeback to acting in 2024, alongside her thoughts on the ideal candidates for high-energy reality shows.

Advertisment

Why Kate Actress Skips Reality TV

Kate Actress shared her perspective on the nature of the reality show Young, Famous & African, expressing that the high-energy and drama-filled environment does not align with her personality. "I can't comment, but that's not my vibe, that's not me. I think I would be very boring in that show. I am an actress, my drama is not so much. My drama is corporate, hahah," she remarked. Despite her disinterest in reality TV, Kate Actress didn't hesitate to praise singer Akothee, lauding her as the perfect candidate for such a platform.

2024: The Year of Acting for Kate Actress

Advertisment

Looking ahead, Kate Actress revealed her plans to focus on acting, emphasizing her recent involvement in skits and her desire to return to series projects. "2024 is a very soft year for me. I am going back to acting. I have not stopped acting but I have been doing so much of skits. The last big project I did was Disconnect 2. I have learned that the more you do things, the more you learn. I am going back with a bang," she said. This decision marks a significant shift in her career, aiming to further hone her acting skills and seek more opportunities in the industry.

Making a Difference in Kenya

When discussing international awards and achievements, Kate Actress emphasized her desire to make a meaningful impact in Kenya rather than seeking recognition abroad. "Winning an Oscar award is nice, but I think if I can make a difference here in Africa, it's great. We don't need to rely on their Grammys and their awards. I want to win an Oscar award from home. From a performance in Kenya," she concluded. Her dedication to her craft and her country has made her one of the most esteemed Kenyan female thespians, further highlighted by her recent receipt of the prestigious Order of the Grand Warrior of Kenya (O.G.W) during Jamhuri day in 2023.