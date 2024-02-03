Kakamega Forest Fencing Project: A Stride Towards Conservation

In a significant stride toward ecological preservation, the first phase of the Kakamega Forest Fencing Project in Kenya has been completed successfully, spanning an impressive 15.4 kilometers from the Isecheno forest station to the Kakamega Showground. The project, a testament to intergovernmental collaboration, aims to protect the forest from the detrimental effects of human encroachment and logging.

Protecting Kakamega’s Green Jewel

Kakamega Forest, a sprawling natural treasure covering approximately 240 square kilometers, is situated at an altitude of 1500-1600 meters. Boasting climate conditions ranging from 15 to 27 degrees Celsius and experiencing a significant amount of rainfall, the forest harbours a rich biodiversity that necessitates protection.

A Collaborative Endeavour

The project, an initiative backed by the Kenyan government, the Japanese government, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), is divided into four phases. It aims to fence a total of 117 kilometers to safeguard the forest. Present at the helm of the initiative and overseeing its progress is the Rhino Ark Charitable Trust, with robust support from the MPESA Foundation.

Education and Conservation

Beyond fencing, the initiative also emphasizes the importance of community engagement and education in conservation efforts. The MPESA Foundation funds conservation education programs, instilling in local communities the significance of preserving their natural heritage. This multifaceted approach ensures that the conservation efforts extend beyond immediate measures, fostering a culture of preservation that will safeguard Kenya's rich biodiversity for generations to come.