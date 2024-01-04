en English
Business

Interswitch and VIPASO Unveil Innovative Payment Solution

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:47 pm EST
Interswitch and VIPASO Unveil Innovative Payment Solution

In a significant move to revolutionize the payment landscape, leading digital payment and commerce company, Interswitch, has partnered with Vienna Payment Solutions (VIPASO) to launch a new, innovative payment solution. This collaboration is aimed at transforming transaction processes across various sectors including banks, hospitality, on-the-go services, financial institutions, and retailers.

VIPASO: A Game-Changer in Digital Payments

The VIPASO solution is composed of two applications: a consumer app and a merchant app. These applications have been designed to facilitate transactions through smartphones or feature phones, and can also sync with Android Point of Sale terminals for merchants. One of the standout features of VIPASO is its use of Bluetooth low energy technology. This allows for payments to be made even in the absence of reliable internet access, offering a practical alternative where card payments or mobile phone payments are not feasible.

Initial Launch in Kenya with Plans for Regional Expansion

Although the initial rollout of the VIPASO solution is set to occur in Kenya, it is anticipated that its impact will be felt throughout the region in due course. Interswitch’s Country General Manager for Kenya, Romana Rajput, emphasized that the partnership is primarily focused on enhancing the security of financial transactions and promoting financial inclusion in Kenya.

Commitment to Revolutionizing the Payment Landscape

Speaking on the innovative payment solution, Naomi Wachira, Head of Technology at Interswitch East Africa, highlighted the company’s commitment to constantly adapt to meet the changing needs of customers. The aim is to revolutionize the payment landscape, and the VIPASO solution is a major step in that direction.

Business Kenya
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

