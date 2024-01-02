Innovative Banana Wine Brews New Opportunities in Kisii, Kenya

In a groundbreaking venture that could reshape the agricultural landscape in Kisii, Kenya, Vicky Green Farms Africa Limited has unveiled a unique product that combines local produce with innovative processing: the ‘Soovita Banana Wine’. This wine, enriched with key nutrients like potassium, manganese, and various vitamins, is crafted from ripe indigenous Kisii bananas, tapping into the region’s existing banana farming industry.

Decade-Long Journey to Innovation

The masterminds behind this venture, company directors Vicky Onderi and Brian Muturi, have invested a decade of painstaking research, experimentation, and effort into bringing this project to fruition. Their vision is not merely to introduce a novel product to the market, but to breathe new life into the banana industry and bolster its contribution to the Kenyan economy.

Implications for the Banana Value Chain

This innovative approach to banana processing represents a significant leap forward in the banana production value chain. Beyond simply selling harvested bananas, farmers can now tap into the potential of banana wine production. This development not only opens up a new avenue for income but also promises the creation of numerous job opportunities.

Support and Future Prospects

The Lake Region Economic Bloc and Nandi Deputy Governor Dr Yulita Cheruiyot have thrown their weight behind this venture. Their support underscores a broader focus on agricultural improvement through value addition and agro-processing, aimed at enhancing farmers’ earnings and competitiveness in new markets. Currently, the full commercialization of Soovita Banana Wine is pending certain legal requirements.

Investing in Future-Proof Agriculture

In another forward-thinking move, Vicky Green Farms has also established a tissue culture laboratory, certified by the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service. Tissue culture, a technique for growing plant cells, tissues, or organs under sterile conditions on a nutrient medium, is vital for crops like bananas in tropical and subtropical regions. With the rising demand from farmers and county governments for certified clean planting material, this investment underscores the company’s commitment to future-proofing agriculture in the region.