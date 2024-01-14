en English
Agriculture

Innovative Banana Factory Set to Transform Kenya’s Agribusiness Landscape

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:46 pm EST
In the heartlands of Murang’a County, Kenya, a long-awaited dream is gradually taking shape on the fertile lands of the Saba Saba Agribusiness cooperative society. A banana factory, two decades in the making, is finally under construction. With an investment of Sh.24 million, the facility is set to become commercially operational in the following year, promising a fresh chapter in the region’s agricultural narrative.

Revolutionizing Banana Value Addition

The upcoming banana factory is designed to offer value addition to banana products, veering beyond the traditional market norms. The production line will include a broad range of banana derivatives, including banana flour, crisps, jam, juice, and even wine. Alex Kamau, the cooperative’s chairman, envisions the factory as a game-changer that will not only revolutionize the market but provide farmers with higher returns by eliminating the need for middlemen.

Supporting Farmers and Fostering Growth

Currently, the Saba Saba Agribusiness cooperative society supports approximately 1,800 farmers from Murang’a, Kirinyaga, and neighboring counties. It ensures that farmers receive fair compensation for their bananas at Sh13 per kilo, with payments made weekly through banks. The cooperative’s role extends beyond mere marketing of produce. It offers monthly trainings on profitable farming and other subjects, and advocates for fertilizer subsidies and other services for its members.

Stimulating Local Economy

The banana plant’s establishment has been buoyed by a generous Sh20 million grant from the National Agricultural and Rural Inclusive Growth Project (NARIGP). But the project’s potential benefits go beyond the cooperative’s members. The factory is anticipated to create a wealth of employment opportunities for local residents, thereby stimulating the local economy and fostering inclusive growth.

In the backdrop of this promising venture, looms the threat of the Black Sigatoka Leaf Disease (Mycosphaerella fijiensis), a significant pathogen that has been affecting the banana industry over the past 50 years. A recent study focusing on the disease’s spread and its impact within countries further underlines the importance of such initiatives that boost the resilience and profitability of the banana farming sector.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

