Hyena Attack in Kirinyaga Leaves Four Women Injured; Community Calls for Action

In the tranquil tea fields of Kirinyaga, an unsettling event has jolted the community from their everyday life. An audacious hyena attacked four women, identified as Susana Wawira, Marion Wawira, Toronto Macharia, and Sicily Murugi, in broad daylight while they were harvesting tea on their farms. The victims, now recuperating in local private hospitals, are the human faces of a rising wildlife conflict that has sent ripples of fear across the village.

Community’s Fear and Call for Action

The hyena attack has heightened anxieties among the villagers, especially around the safety of children traveling to schools, notably Kiamugumo and Ngariama Primary Schools. The sense of vulnerability has compelled the community leader, David Muriithi, and several residents to voice their concerns. They are imploring the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to intervene, capture the menacing hyena, and thus restore a sense of security in the village.

Failed Deterrents and Dissatisfaction with KWS

Despite the existence of an electric wire around Mt Kenya forest, intended to deter wild animals, the hyena attacks have continued unabated. The community’s faith in the system’s ability to safeguard them is waning. Moreover, the advice provided by KWS on how to avoid hyena attacks is being met with skepticism. Muriithi openly questioned the practicality of communicating with the wild animal, reflecting the community’s dissatisfaction with the measures suggested.

Urgency for Secure Measures Against Wildlife Threats

The community’s plea for action emanates from a deep-seated fear and apprehension about their safety. It underscores the urgency for comprehensive measures to mitigate wildlife threats. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance between humans and wildlife, and the need for effective strategies that protect both. The hyena attack in Kirinyaga is a clarion call for immediate, effective action from the Kenya Wildlife Service and other relevant authorities.