en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Kenya

Hyena Attack in Kirinyaga Leaves Four Women Injured; Community Calls for Action

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:50 pm EST
Hyena Attack in Kirinyaga Leaves Four Women Injured; Community Calls for Action

In the tranquil tea fields of Kirinyaga, an unsettling event has jolted the community from their everyday life. An audacious hyena attacked four women, identified as Susana Wawira, Marion Wawira, Toronto Macharia, and Sicily Murugi, in broad daylight while they were harvesting tea on their farms. The victims, now recuperating in local private hospitals, are the human faces of a rising wildlife conflict that has sent ripples of fear across the village.

Community’s Fear and Call for Action

The hyena attack has heightened anxieties among the villagers, especially around the safety of children traveling to schools, notably Kiamugumo and Ngariama Primary Schools. The sense of vulnerability has compelled the community leader, David Muriithi, and several residents to voice their concerns. They are imploring the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to intervene, capture the menacing hyena, and thus restore a sense of security in the village.

Failed Deterrents and Dissatisfaction with KWS

Despite the existence of an electric wire around Mt Kenya forest, intended to deter wild animals, the hyena attacks have continued unabated. The community’s faith in the system’s ability to safeguard them is waning. Moreover, the advice provided by KWS on how to avoid hyena attacks is being met with skepticism. Muriithi openly questioned the practicality of communicating with the wild animal, reflecting the community’s dissatisfaction with the measures suggested.

Urgency for Secure Measures Against Wildlife Threats

The community’s plea for action emanates from a deep-seated fear and apprehension about their safety. It underscores the urgency for comprehensive measures to mitigate wildlife threats. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance between humans and wildlife, and the need for effective strategies that protect both. The hyena attack in Kirinyaga is a clarion call for immediate, effective action from the Kenya Wildlife Service and other relevant authorities.

0
Kenya Safety Wildlife
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Kenya

See more
59 mins ago
Ruiru Stadium: A Symbol of Neglect and Local Resistance
The Ruiru Stadium, once a beacon of local pride in Kiambu County, now stands as a poignant symbol of neglect. Known for hosting an array of high-profile political gatherings and celebrity events, the once-bustling venue is now in a state of disrepair, its artificial grass peeling and the echo of cheers replaced by a hollow
Ruiru Stadium: A Symbol of Neglect and Local Resistance
Kenyan Parents Protest Against Principal Over Dismal School Performance
4 hours ago
Kenyan Parents Protest Against Principal Over Dismal School Performance
Fraudulent Education Sponsorship Scheme Unearthed in Ndhiwa, Kenya
4 hours ago
Fraudulent Education Sponsorship Scheme Unearthed in Ndhiwa, Kenya
Boda Boda Rider's Voiceover: From Local Sales Pitch to National Marketing Tool
60 mins ago
Boda Boda Rider's Voiceover: From Local Sales Pitch to National Marketing Tool
Elderly Man Fatally Stabbed in Homa Bay: Assailants at Large
3 hours ago
Elderly Man Fatally Stabbed in Homa Bay: Assailants at Large
Parents Protest Over Declining Academic Performance and Financial Mismanagement at Gatundu School
4 hours ago
Parents Protest Over Declining Academic Performance and Financial Mismanagement at Gatundu School
Latest Headlines
World News
Poland Reflects on Pivotal Historical Anniversaries and Athletic Milestones in 2024
2 mins
Poland Reflects on Pivotal Historical Anniversaries and Athletic Milestones in 2024
Essex County Council Criticized for Paying Comedian to Run Covid-19 Facebook Page Amidst Tax Hike
4 mins
Essex County Council Criticized for Paying Comedian to Run Covid-19 Facebook Page Amidst Tax Hike
Bipartisan Spending Deal Under Threat as House Conservatives Push for Renegotiation
4 mins
Bipartisan Spending Deal Under Threat as House Conservatives Push for Renegotiation
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Shares Battle with Brain Cancer
8 mins
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Shares Battle with Brain Cancer
Jill Biden Defends Son Hunter, Criticizes Trump, Addresses Concerns Over President Biden's Age
9 mins
Jill Biden Defends Son Hunter, Criticizes Trump, Addresses Concerns Over President Biden's Age
House Republicans Accused of Spreading Conspiracies and Threatening Witnesses
9 mins
House Republicans Accused of Spreading Conspiracies and Threatening Witnesses
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges Amidst Political Turmoil
9 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges Amidst Political Turmoil
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach: A Journey from Excessive Drinking to Dry January
10 mins
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach: A Journey from Excessive Drinking to Dry January
Daniel Berger Announces Return to PGA Tour at American Express Event
12 mins
Daniel Berger Announces Return to PGA Tour at American Express Event
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app