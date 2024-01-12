Governor Susan Kihika Advocates for County Management of ECDE Centres

During the inauguration of a new Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) block at Furaha Primary School in Londiani, Kericho County, Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika made a compelling case for the retention of ECDE centres under the management of counties in Kenya. This stance aligns with the Council of Governors’ (CoG) proposal and directly opposes the recommendation of a task force report.

Investment in ECDE Infrastructure

According to Governor Kihika, counties have already poured substantial resources into the infrastructure of ECDEs. She argues that these investments necessitate the continued management of the centres at the county level. The governor’s speech also highlighted the concerns of some teachers who have expressed uncertainty about the future of ECDEs, with a preference for returning them to national government control.

Withdrawal from Task Force Report

The CoG, in a significant move, has recently withdrawn from the task force report that was presented to President William Ruto last year. This report had suggested a shift in the management of ECDE centres, a proposal that has not found favour with the CoG or numerous county governors.

Support for Education Standards

The new ECDE block in Londiani, which cost Ksh.8 million, was donated by the Governor’s family and alumni, under the leadership of Dr. John Ngenoh. Governor Kihika’s accompanying leaders at the event echoed the CoG’s position and advocated for collaboration among stakeholders to uplift education standards for young learners. Dr. Ngenoh, a patron of the school, urged Kericho residents to prioritize education and called for meaningful reforms. Nakuru County’s First Gentleman, Samuel Mburu, also marked his presence at the event.