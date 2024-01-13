en English
Kenya

Government Housing Project Threatens Homes in Diani, Kwale County

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:33 am EST
Over 2,000 residents of Whitehouse Estate in Diani, Kwale County, are facing an uncertain future as the government’s affordable housing project threatens to demolish their homes. County Commissioner Michael Meru announced that work on the project would commence in a fortnight, leaving the residents in a state of anxiety. With the estate’s close proximity to the beach, it is home to a variety of local businesses that cater to tourists in resorts and restaurants.

Legal Documentation and Significant Investments

Residents, including local business owners like Francis Muthoka who runs a supermarket and a restaurant, are in a state of shock. They claim to possess legal documents for their properties, including allotment letters dating back to the 1980s. Furthermore, these residents have made significant investments into their properties, with some still servicing loans on their homes.

Concerns Regarding Compensation and Relocation

Compensation is seen as the last resort, but residents insist it should fully account for the disruption caused by the relocation, including business losses and effects on their children’s education. They feel disrespected and kept in the dark about the project, stating that individual notices were not issued, and public participation was inadequate.

Government’s Stance

Despite the outcry, County Commissioner Meru confirmed that the project would proceed. The plan includes the construction of 10,000 houses across four sites. The County Executive Committee member for Lands revealed that the land was donated for the project, with a condition that local businesses should benefit from jobs and tenders. In the face of these revelations, the residents are appealing to the government to relocate the housing project to preserve their homes and community.

Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

