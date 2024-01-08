en English
Kenya

Global Efforts Intensify to Combat Threats to Coral Reefs and Marine Biodiversity

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:09 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:03 am EST
Global Efforts Intensify to Combat Threats to Coral Reefs and Marine Biodiversity

As the clock ticks towards a biodiversity crisis, coral reefs – the vibrant underwater ecosystems that are pivotal for our planet’s health – are witnessing a steep decline.

In Kenya alone, a staggering 82% loss in coral cover sounds the alarm for global marine conservation. Leading the charge against this alarming trend is the Coastal Oceans Research and Development in the Indian Ocean (CORDIO) team, under the stewardship of Dr. David Obura.

Factors Fuelling the Coral Reef Crisis

The decline of coral reefs is a complex issue, with a multitude of factors at play. Climate vulnerabilities, including ocean heatwaves triggered by escalating global temperatures, hurricanes, and diseases, pose significant threats.

On a more local level, overfishing, destructive tourism, coastal development, pollution, and irresponsible tourism practices contribute to the coral’s plight.

The Vital Role of Coral Reefs

Despite occupying a mere 0.0025% of the ocean floor, coral reefs punch above their weight in terms of ecological importance. They are powerhouses of biodiversity, absorbing carbon dioxide, producing oxygen, and offering protection to coastlines.

Additionally, they are economic pillars, sustaining local communities through tourism and fisheries, and providing vital sources of food and medicine.

Global Initiatives for Coral Reef Conservation

With projections indicating a grim future where over 90% of the world’s reefs could be under threat by 2030 due to human activities, warming, and acidification, the need for proactive conservation initiatives becomes a global imperative.

The community-led Ocean Alive project and the Coral Research and Development Accelerator Platform (CORDAP) are noteworthy in this regard. Spearheaded by Prof. Carlos Duarte, CORDAP focuses on fostering international cooperation and innovation to conserve and restore coral reefs.

The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, which seeks to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030, underpins these efforts. The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has introduced the 2030 Coral Reef Breakthrough, setting the first global targets for coral reef action and securing financial commitments to rescue this critically endangered ecosystem.

Despite witnessing a global loss of 14% of coral reefs since 2009, organizations worldwide are pulling together in an effort to prevent an irreversible coral extinction.

Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

