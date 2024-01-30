Fugitive Tycoon Yagnesh Devani Extradited, Faces Charges Over Triton Scandal

After 16 years of evading justice, fugitive business tycoon Yagnesh Mohanlal Devani has been extradited from Britain to Kenya. Devani was arraigned in a Nairobi court, charged with four counts of theft and fraudulent disposal of products, and subsequently released on a Sh1 million cash bail. Central to these charges is Devani's alleged role in the 2008 Triton fuel theft scandal that potentially put Kenyan taxpayers at risk of a Sh7.6 billion loss.

Unraveling the Triton Scandal

The charges raised against Devani are tied to the theft of thousands of tonnes of gas oil, jet fuel, and motor spirit premium. These were commodities mortgaged by Kenya Commercial Bank Limited (KCB) to Triton Petroleum Company Limited, a company Devani is associated with. The court was informed that Devani, in collusion with Julius Kilonzo, Mahendra Pathak, and Benedict Mutua, committed the theft of various quantities of fuel between April and December 2008. Mutua, in addition to theft charges, faces allegations of office abuse.

The Long Arm of Interpol

The successful extradition of Devani was facilitated by Interpol after Kenya lodged requests in 2011 and 2013. These requests were based on allegations that Devani had defrauded KCB and other entities. His journey back to Kenya followed a denial of his asylum application by the UK Court of Appeal in May 2020.

The Road to Justice

Devani's return marks a significant milestone in Kenya's pursuit of justice. Despite his plea of not guilty and successful application for bail, the wheels of justice continue to turn. The case is slated for mention on February 12, 2024, for pre-trial directions, promising a riveting legal showdown that will undoubtedly capture the nation's attention.