Former Samburu Governor Lenolkulal Defends Himself Against Sh84 Million Corruption Charges

In a significant turn of events, former Samburu Governor, Moses Lenolkulal is presenting his defense against corruption charges in court. The charges, which include abuse of office, conflict of interest, and unlawful acquisition of public property, center on allegations that Lenolkulal corruptly received Sh84 million for supplying petroleum products to the county government.

Lenolkulal's Defense and Supporting Evidences

Lenolkulal staunchly maintains that no money was lost and that the county government received value for the money spent. He has cited evidence from the Head of Treasury at the Samburu County Government to substantiate his argument. In addition, he insists that his interest in the Oryx service station, which supplied the fuel, was openly declared, a fact that he believes the prosecution failed to consider.

Ownership Transfer and Alleged Proxy Use

In an effort to avoid conflicts of interest, Lenolkulal transferred the proprietorship of the Oryx service station and ceased to be a bank account signatory in 2015. However, the prosecution alleges that he used proxies to disguise the real ownership of the Oryx service station and to unlawfully acquire funds from the county.

The Corruption Case: What Lies Ahead?

Lenolkulal is currently facing corruption charges amounting to Sh84 million. The Anti-Corruption Court had previously found a prima facie case against him. This followed a thorough examination of evidence presented by 11 prosecution witnesses and 388 documentary exhibits. The defense hearing is now set to commence at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi.