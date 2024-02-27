Former Kajiado CEC Jacklin Koin Awarded Sh7M for Unlawful Termination by Nairobi Court

In a landmark ruling, the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi, led by Judge Mathew Nduma, granted Jacklin Koin, a former County Executive Committee member for Kajiado, a hefty compensation of Sh7,191,607.50. Koin's dismissal on May 18, 2023, was deemed both unfair and unlawful, marking a significant moment for labor rights in Kenya.

Violation of Employment Rights

The court pinpointed the failure of the Kajiado Governor and the county government to adhere to procedural fairness in Koin's termination. According to the judgment, not only was Koin deprived of a notice period but also her contractual and constitutional rights were blatantly ignored. This oversight, as per Judge Nduma, warranted the full compensation of Koin, including accrued interest from the judgment date, emphasizing the importance of respecting labor laws and the constitution.

Legal Battle for Justice

Dennis Mungai, representing Koin, highlighted the lack of a fair hearing and a transparent termination process, which ultimately led to the ruling in favor of Koin. The case underscores the critical need for due process and the protection of workers' rights within the public sector. The ruling serves not only as a victory for Koin but as a precedent for future cases, promoting performance-based evaluations over discriminatory practices.

Implications for Public Service

Following the court's decision, Koin expressed her relief and satisfaction, stating that the ruling not only vindicated her but also restored dignity to public service. She emphasized that the judgment would set a precedent in the public sector, advocating for the adherence to constitutional protections for workers and the elimination of biases based on clan affiliations or other discriminatory factors. This case highlights the ongoing struggle for fair labor practices and the importance of the judiciary in upholding workers' rights.