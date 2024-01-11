Exotic EPZ: A Beacon of Hope for Kenya’s Economic Transformation

In a noteworthy stride towards Kenya’s economic transformation, Exotic EPZ, a macadamia nuts processing company, has set a powerful precedent. The company, founded by three Kenyan female professionals, stands today as a testament to the power of resilience, innovation, and international support. Their 18-month journey to secure funding ended in triumph with assistance from an international importer. Today, the company employs over 100 individuals, primarily women and youth, and sources raw materials from 9,000 smallholder farmers.

Kenya’s Employment Landscape

With a working-age population of 33.1 million, as estimated by the World Data Lab, Kenya presents a significant human resource. However, the country grapples with a pressing issue – the creation of formal jobs for its youth population, standing at 21 million. Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have emerged as a beacon of hope in these challenging times. Contributing nearly one-third of the country’s GDP, MSMEs employ 14.4 million people. Yet, the urgency for more formal job creation cannot be overstressed.

Growth Firms: The Drivers of Economic Transformation

Growth firms, such as Exotic EPZ, are the catalysts for economic change in Kenya. Their role in enhancing productivity, fostering job creation, and driving economic transformation is pivotal. These companies underpin the MSME sector, offering higher growth potential and job creation opportunities. Studies highlight the necessity for innovative financing solutions and comprehensive support services to aid these enterprises.

The Role of Enterprise Support Organisations

Enterprise Support Organisations (ESOs) occupy a vital position in the SME development landscape. They proffer a range of services to aid SME growth, from mentorship and training to access to finance and market linkages. The Argidius Foundation is one such example, providing support to SMEs that led to revenue growth and job creation, manifesting the potential of ESOs to create jobs at low costs.

Strategy for Inclusive Economic Growth

For a more inclusive economic growth, Kenya needs a strategy rooted in fostering growth firms, promoting innovation, and implementing targeted interventions. This strategy demands a synergistic approach, involving the private and public sectors, ESOs, government, and donor agencies. The creation of an MSME data hub at the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics could help provide targeted support to firms with higher growth potential. The introduction of new financial products and patient capital can cater to the diverse capital needs of these firms. This comprehensive approach will be instrumental in scaling the number of successful enterprises and promoting SME growth in Kenya.