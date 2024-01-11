en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Exotic EPZ: A Beacon of Hope for Kenya’s Economic Transformation

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:35 am EST
Exotic EPZ: A Beacon of Hope for Kenya’s Economic Transformation

In a noteworthy stride towards Kenya’s economic transformation, Exotic EPZ, a macadamia nuts processing company, has set a powerful precedent. The company, founded by three Kenyan female professionals, stands today as a testament to the power of resilience, innovation, and international support. Their 18-month journey to secure funding ended in triumph with assistance from an international importer. Today, the company employs over 100 individuals, primarily women and youth, and sources raw materials from 9,000 smallholder farmers.

Kenya’s Employment Landscape

With a working-age population of 33.1 million, as estimated by the World Data Lab, Kenya presents a significant human resource. However, the country grapples with a pressing issue – the creation of formal jobs for its youth population, standing at 21 million. Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have emerged as a beacon of hope in these challenging times. Contributing nearly one-third of the country’s GDP, MSMEs employ 14.4 million people. Yet, the urgency for more formal job creation cannot be overstressed.

Growth Firms: The Drivers of Economic Transformation

Growth firms, such as Exotic EPZ, are the catalysts for economic change in Kenya. Their role in enhancing productivity, fostering job creation, and driving economic transformation is pivotal. These companies underpin the MSME sector, offering higher growth potential and job creation opportunities. Studies highlight the necessity for innovative financing solutions and comprehensive support services to aid these enterprises.

The Role of Enterprise Support Organisations

Enterprise Support Organisations (ESOs) occupy a vital position in the SME development landscape. They proffer a range of services to aid SME growth, from mentorship and training to access to finance and market linkages. The Argidius Foundation is one such example, providing support to SMEs that led to revenue growth and job creation, manifesting the potential of ESOs to create jobs at low costs.

Strategy for Inclusive Economic Growth

For a more inclusive economic growth, Kenya needs a strategy rooted in fostering growth firms, promoting innovation, and implementing targeted interventions. This strategy demands a synergistic approach, involving the private and public sectors, ESOs, government, and donor agencies. The creation of an MSME data hub at the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics could help provide targeted support to firms with higher growth potential. The introduction of new financial products and patient capital can cater to the diverse capital needs of these firms. This comprehensive approach will be instrumental in scaling the number of successful enterprises and promoting SME growth in Kenya.

0
Business Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
40 seconds ago
South Korean Regulator Warns Against Brokering US Spot Bitcoin ETFs
South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) has issued an advisory against the brokering of US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), hinting at possible violations of domestic regulations concerning virtual assets and the capital markets law. This move unfolds in the wake of the recent sanction by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of a
South Korean Regulator Warns Against Brokering US Spot Bitcoin ETFs
Soothills Bakery's Locks Heath Outlet Announces Permanent Closure
4 mins ago
Soothills Bakery's Locks Heath Outlet Announces Permanent Closure
Houthi Attacks Propel Over 300% Surge in Shipping Costs Amid Red Sea Disruptions
4 mins ago
Houthi Attacks Propel Over 300% Surge in Shipping Costs Amid Red Sea Disruptions
Malahat First Nation and Energy Plug Technologies Join Hands to Boost Green Energy Transition
51 seconds ago
Malahat First Nation and Energy Plug Technologies Join Hands to Boost Green Energy Transition
Inside Automotive: Adam Arens Discusses the Future of the Auto Industry
1 min ago
Inside Automotive: Adam Arens Discusses the Future of the Auto Industry
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Marks Historic Profitability in U.S. Banking
2 mins ago
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Marks Historic Profitability in U.S. Banking
Latest Headlines
World News
Kickstart Your Wellness Journey: Top Health and Wellbeing Picks for January
20 seconds
Kickstart Your Wellness Journey: Top Health and Wellbeing Picks for January
Bailey Cadamarteri: The Rising Star of Sheffield Wednesday
3 mins
Bailey Cadamarteri: The Rising Star of Sheffield Wednesday
Farmers Alliance: A New Addition to Ireland's Political Landscape
3 mins
Farmers Alliance: A New Addition to Ireland's Political Landscape
Australian Open 2024: A Tale of Three Contenders
4 mins
Australian Open 2024: A Tale of Three Contenders
Preventing Prostate Cancer: The Role of Diet and Sexual Activity
4 mins
Preventing Prostate Cancer: The Role of Diet and Sexual Activity
Steve Garvey: From Baseball Star to Political Arena
5 mins
Steve Garvey: From Baseball Star to Political Arena
Bipartisan Talks Progress on U.S. Border Security: A Closer Look at the Expansion of Migrant Tracking
7 mins
Bipartisan Talks Progress on U.S. Border Security: A Closer Look at the Expansion of Migrant Tracking
Digital Dashboard Launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Enhanced Governance
8 mins
Digital Dashboard Launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Enhanced Governance
PML-N Unveils Candidate Lineup for Lahore, Attaullah Tarar vs Bilawal Bhutto Clash
8 mins
PML-N Unveils Candidate Lineup for Lahore, Attaullah Tarar vs Bilawal Bhutto Clash
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
5 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app