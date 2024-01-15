en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Equity Group CEO Talks about SME Support and Economic Growth

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:20 am EST
Equity Group CEO Talks about SME Support and Economic Growth

In a recent episode of Power Talk with YvonneOkwara, Dr. James Mwangi, the Managing Director and CEO of Equity Group, shed light on the firm’s commitment to bolstering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and sparking economic growth across the region. The conversation offered a deep dive into Equity Group’s strategic approach to enhancing SME capabilities, its investment in technology, and the challenges entrepreneurs face in the current economic climate.

Unraveling Equity Group’s Support for SMEs

Dr. Mwangi underscored the crucial role of entrepreneurship in driving regional economic development. To support this, Equity Group has laid the groundwork for empowering entrepreneurs through access to capital, financial literacy programs, and technological enhancements for business operations. The company’s approach is not just about providing funds; it’s about creating a more supportive ecosystem to foster the growth of millions of SMEs worldwide.

Challenges Facing SMEs: An Insightful Overview

While discussing the hurdles that SMEs encounter, Dr. Mwangi pointed out the difficulties posed by the current economic landscape. However, he reassured that Equity Group’s support systems are robustly designed to help these businesses not just survive, but thrive. The Group’s strategic initiatives are aimed at addressing the specific challenges faced by SMEs, thereby reinforcing their capacity to contribute significantly to economic growth.

Global Movements Supporting SME Growth

In the broader context, similar moves are being made to enhance SMEs’ capabilities globally. For instance, Bibby Financial Services (BFS) recently acquired Aldermore Group’s working capital finance division, making it one of the largest providers of construction finance. Additionally, the European Investment Bank Group has signed an agreement with Europejski Fundusz Leasingowy, aiming to support entrepreneurship and economic growth in Poland, particularly for businesses based in less developed regions.

These developments underscore the global recognition of the potential of SMEs and the need for comprehensive support systems to enable their growth. As Dr. Mwangi emphasized, fostering entrepreneurship and supporting SMEs is not just beneficial for the businesses themselves, but also instrumental in stimulating economic growth and development on a larger scale.

0
Business Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
36 seconds ago
Director for Modern Change Achievers Calls for Expansion of Affirmative Funds
In a bold call to the government, Jackson Njonjo, Director for Modern Change Achievers, proposed a significant shift in the current fiscal policy, advocating for the expansion of affirmative funds to support individual enterprise funds. The plea, aimed towards fostering sole proprietorships, is a response to the current trend of unique and economically beneficial ideas
Director for Modern Change Achievers Calls for Expansion of Affirmative Funds
Nigeria's Job Market: A Flurry of Opportunities across Various Sectors
1 min ago
Nigeria's Job Market: A Flurry of Opportunities across Various Sectors
ProBit Global Partners with Love.io, Includes LOVE Token in Trading Offerings
1 min ago
ProBit Global Partners with Love.io, Includes LOVE Token in Trading Offerings
Maritime Industry on a Decarbonization Voyage: Aiming for Net Zero by 2050
1 min ago
Maritime Industry on a Decarbonization Voyage: Aiming for Net Zero by 2050
Sven Thaler Takes Helm as Lufthansa Group's Senior Director Sales for Northern Europe
1 min ago
Sven Thaler Takes Helm as Lufthansa Group's Senior Director Sales for Northern Europe
People's Bank of China Injects Liquidity to Bolster Economy
1 min ago
People's Bank of China Injects Liquidity to Bolster Economy
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Deploys 20,000 Troops in Major NATO Exercise to Counter Threats
8 seconds
UK Deploys 20,000 Troops in Major NATO Exercise to Counter Threats
South Korea Invests Big in Biotech: A Strategic Move Towards Global Leadership
20 seconds
South Korea Invests Big in Biotech: A Strategic Move Towards Global Leadership
Thrilling Sports Lineup Set for the Next Two Days
33 seconds
Thrilling Sports Lineup Set for the Next Two Days
An Byeong-hun: A Lesson in Resilience and Gratitude in Professional Golf
46 seconds
An Byeong-hun: A Lesson in Resilience and Gratitude in Professional Golf
Senator Manchin Promises No Spoiler Role in 2024 Presidential Race
50 seconds
Senator Manchin Promises No Spoiler Role in 2024 Presidential Race
Clarke Warns Conservative Party of Electoral Losses Amid Rift Over Rwanda Bill
1 min
Clarke Warns Conservative Party of Electoral Losses Amid Rift Over Rwanda Bill
Hoover Vikings End Barberton's Winning Streak at MLK Classic
1 min
Hoover Vikings End Barberton's Winning Streak at MLK Classic
Bush's Clean Air Act Amendments: Balancing Regulation and Market Incentives
1 min
Bush's Clean Air Act Amendments: Balancing Regulation and Market Incentives
Mishael Powell of Washington Huskies Enters Transfer Portal
1 min
Mishael Powell of Washington Huskies Enters Transfer Portal
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
12 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
17 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
40 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
4 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
6 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app