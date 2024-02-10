Empowering Women in Science: Professor Salome Bukachi's Journey of Resilience and Success

In a bid to empower women in the male-dominated science field, Professor Salome Bukachi, an associate professor at the University of Nairobi's Institute of Anthropology, Gender and African Studies, shares her journey of resilience and success.

Named as one of the 28 international commissioners by the World Health Organisation to prevent future pandemics, Bukachi's career path was not without its share of struggles.

A Journey of Resilience

After graduating, Bukachi faced difficulties in securing a job and encountered challenges in funding her Master's degree. However, she persevered and eventually found her footing in research on infectious diseases. "I was fortunate to have a strong support system, including my husband, children, and parents, who helped me balance my career and family life," says Bukachi.

Bukachi's story is emblematic of the struggles many women in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields face. According to a 2023 report, women fill only 25% of STEM roles in the US and 33.3% globally. The underrepresentation has negative effects on the quality of research and innovation.

Breaking Barriers

Despite the persistent gender gap, Bukachi remains optimistic and encourages women in science not to be intimidated by male dominance. "Your voice matters, and you bring a unique perspective to the table," she asserts. Bukachi's message resonates with the need for more inclusive strategies to encourage women's participation in science and technology.

The European Union recognizes the importance of gender equality in research and innovation and aims to achieve a 50:50 male:female balance in Horizon Europe boards, expert groups, and evaluation committees. Measures to improve gender equity in STEM include encouraging girls to consider STEM subjects, showcasing female role models, identifying and resolving gender inequalities, promoting flexible working environments, and providing gender equality training.

The Power of Mentorship

Bukachi emphasizes the importance of mentorship, continuous learning, confidence, and resilience in succeeding in a male-dominated field. She urges women in STEM careers to seek out mentors and to be open to learning from others. "Surround yourself with people who believe in you and your potential," she advises.

Scientific teams with gender diversity produce better research, reinforcing the need for more women in science. By promoting gender diversity in science, we can enhance innovation, creativity, and equality.

As we honor the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Bukachi's story serves as a reminder of the importance of gender diversity in bringing unique perspectives, fostering a more inclusive scientific community, and empowering every student to follow their passion in STEM.

Bukachi's message to women in science is clear: "Do not be intimidated by male dominance. Your voice matters, and you bring a unique perspective to the table. Surround yourself with people who believe in you and your potential, seek out mentors, and be open to learning from others."

As we continue to strive for gender equality in the scientific community, let us remember Bukachi's words and take action to support and empower women in STEM fields. By doing so, we can unlock the full potential of science and create a more inclusive, innovative, and equitable world for all.