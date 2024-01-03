Empowering Kenyan Women in Agriculture: Challenges and Pathways

In the Kenyan agricultural landscape, women constitute an overwhelming majority, performing 70-80 percent of farming tasks. A pivotal cog in the wheel of sectors like livestock, horticulture, and fishery, they continue their work unabated despite the hurdles posed by deep-rooted gender norms and inequality. This terrain of disparity sees women lacking control over resources, the means to access credit, and the power to make financial decisions, as men predominantly wield the reins of cash and expenditure.

Challenges Faced by Kenyan Women in Agriculture

Compounding these challenges are the agricultural extension services in Kenya. Traditionally overlooking women, these services, which provide training and advice to hone farmers’ skills, have marginalized women’s roles and contributions. The gender impact on agricultural empowerment is profound, with studies revealing that only a minuscule percentage of farmers are truly empowered, and an even smaller fragment of this group are women. This lack of recognition and support for women farmers culminates in limited opportunities for personal and professional growth in agriculture.

Revamping Extension Services for Empowering Women

To remedy these disparities, it is imperative to overhaul Kenya’s extension services to better connect with female farmers and to roll-out programmes that provide education and resources attuned to women’s needs. Empowering women in agriculture is the stepping-stone to achieving equality, food security, and sustainable rural development. This empowerment can be brought about through the recruitment of more extension workers, institutional changes, and the promotion of women’s cooperatives. Additionally, government programmes that offer credit, inputs, and marketing assistance can play a significant part.

Success Stories: Empowerment through Innovation

Take the example of Linet Achieng, a small-scale farmer in Kisumu, Kenya, who has discovered innovative methods to augment soil fertility and enhance plant growth. By using natural waste as organic fertilizer instead of synthetic alternatives, she has managed to boost her banana farming yields significantly. Her use of biochar technology, a carbon-rich product derived from biomass residues, has not only improved soil health but also reduced the need for inorganic fertilizers. Achieng’s innovative approach has led to a substantial increase in her income from banana sales. Furthermore, she has been sharing her knowledge and assisting her neighbors with the biochar system, working closely with Ken Grow, a female-led organization involved in women empowerment projects in Kisumu East.

Empowering Kenyan women farmers and recognizing their contributions is crucial for creating a sustainable agricultural sector. As women continue to form the backbone of global agriculture, their empowerment will invariably secure a better future for all.