en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Empowering Kenyan Women in Agriculture: Challenges and Pathways

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
Empowering Kenyan Women in Agriculture: Challenges and Pathways

In the Kenyan agricultural landscape, women constitute an overwhelming majority, performing 70-80 percent of farming tasks. A pivotal cog in the wheel of sectors like livestock, horticulture, and fishery, they continue their work unabated despite the hurdles posed by deep-rooted gender norms and inequality. This terrain of disparity sees women lacking control over resources, the means to access credit, and the power to make financial decisions, as men predominantly wield the reins of cash and expenditure.

Challenges Faced by Kenyan Women in Agriculture

Compounding these challenges are the agricultural extension services in Kenya. Traditionally overlooking women, these services, which provide training and advice to hone farmers’ skills, have marginalized women’s roles and contributions. The gender impact on agricultural empowerment is profound, with studies revealing that only a minuscule percentage of farmers are truly empowered, and an even smaller fragment of this group are women. This lack of recognition and support for women farmers culminates in limited opportunities for personal and professional growth in agriculture.

Revamping Extension Services for Empowering Women

To remedy these disparities, it is imperative to overhaul Kenya’s extension services to better connect with female farmers and to roll-out programmes that provide education and resources attuned to women’s needs. Empowering women in agriculture is the stepping-stone to achieving equality, food security, and sustainable rural development. This empowerment can be brought about through the recruitment of more extension workers, institutional changes, and the promotion of women’s cooperatives. Additionally, government programmes that offer credit, inputs, and marketing assistance can play a significant part.

Success Stories: Empowerment through Innovation

Take the example of Linet Achieng, a small-scale farmer in Kisumu, Kenya, who has discovered innovative methods to augment soil fertility and enhance plant growth. By using natural waste as organic fertilizer instead of synthetic alternatives, she has managed to boost her banana farming yields significantly. Her use of biochar technology, a carbon-rich product derived from biomass residues, has not only improved soil health but also reduced the need for inorganic fertilizers. Achieng’s innovative approach has led to a substantial increase in her income from banana sales. Furthermore, she has been sharing her knowledge and assisting her neighbors with the biochar system, working closely with Ken Grow, a female-led organization involved in women empowerment projects in Kisumu East.

Empowering Kenyan women farmers and recognizing their contributions is crucial for creating a sustainable agricultural sector. As women continue to form the backbone of global agriculture, their empowerment will invariably secure a better future for all.

0
Agriculture Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unfulfilled Promises of Congress and BJP Ignite Political Tension in Telangana

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bengaluru to Host International Trade Fair on Millets and Organics

By Rafia Tasleem

Win Daki: A Farmer's Journey to Millionaire Minister in Papua New Guinea

By Mahnoor Jehangir

From Tragedy to Triumph: Gobinda Gaipai's Crusade Against Drug Abuse

By Bijay Laxmi

Vietnam's Wood Industry Braces for Challenging Year Amid Stricter Regu ...
@Agriculture · 16 mins
Vietnam's Wood Industry Braces for Challenging Year Amid Stricter Regu ...
heart comment 0
Shifts in Rabi Crop Patterns in Gujarat and Rajasthan: An Analysis

By Dil Bar Irshad

Shifts in Rabi Crop Patterns in Gujarat and Rajasthan: An Analysis
Maybank IB Forecasts Improved Earnings for Malaysian Planters in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Maybank IB Forecasts Improved Earnings for Malaysian Planters in 2024
Rising Food Prices Amid Shortages: A Growing Concern in Vaitele and Savai’i

By Ebenezer Mensah

Rising Food Prices Amid Shortages: A Growing Concern in Vaitele and Savai'i
India’s Turmeric Board: Aiming for $1 Billion Exports by 2030

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Turmeric Board: Aiming for $1 Billion Exports by 2030
Latest Headlines
World News
Likud MK Slams Supreme Court Judges Over 'Reasonableness Law' Controversy
39 seconds
Likud MK Slams Supreme Court Judges Over 'Reasonableness Law' Controversy
Pueblo's Mayoral Run-off Election: A Battle for the City's Future
1 min
Pueblo's Mayoral Run-off Election: A Battle for the City's Future
Unfulfilled Promises of Congress and BJP Ignite Political Tension in Telangana
1 min
Unfulfilled Promises of Congress and BJP Ignite Political Tension in Telangana
World Record Sand Art Tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thrissur
1 min
World Record Sand Art Tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thrissur
UK Government Exploring Alternatives as Cost of Housing Asylum Seekers Soars
2 mins
UK Government Exploring Alternatives as Cost of Housing Asylum Seekers Soars
GAO Report Sounds Alarm on Cybersecurity Risks in Connected Medical Devices
2 mins
GAO Report Sounds Alarm on Cybersecurity Risks in Connected Medical Devices
Abby Misier: A Record-Breaking Milestone in High School Basketball
2 mins
Abby Misier: A Record-Breaking Milestone in High School Basketball
Graham's Annual Coyote Hunt: A Community United by Tradition
2 mins
Graham's Annual Coyote Hunt: A Community United by Tradition
Major Political Shift in Sri Lanka as SLPP MP Nalaka Godahewa Joins Opposition
2 mins
Major Political Shift in Sri Lanka as SLPP MP Nalaka Godahewa Joins Opposition
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app