Disaster

El Niño Sparks Urgent Action in Kenya as Food for the Hungry Takes Preventive Measures

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 14, 2024 at 3:41 am EST
Alex Mwaura, Country Director – Kenya, Food for the Hungry, has highlighted the profound consequences of El Niño, leading to the displacement of significant populations and households across the country. In an exclusive interview with BNN Breaking on Thursday, Mwaura shed light on the urgent need for proactive measures to address the challenges posed by this climatic phenomenon.

According to him “Climate change, evidenced by extreme weather patterns such as severe droughts and flooding, is causing severe damage to households and communities.”

Advocating Improved Community Preparedness

Mwaura emphasized the importance of improved community preparedness as a crucial element in mitigating the impact of El Niño. He outlined the participatory actions adopted by Food for the Hungry, designed to prevent and respond to future occurrences effectively. By fostering a collaborative approach, the organization aims to empower communities to better withstand the challenges brought about by such climatic disasters.

UNICEF Estimates and Alarming Statistics

According to UNICEF estimates, over 545,515 people, predominantly women and children are projected to face displacement due to the ramifications of El Niño. The specter of food insecurity looms large, particularly in areas previously devastated by drought. Moreover, a concerning prediction indicates a potential 5% increase in real food prices, amplifying the risk of child wasting by 9%, as reported by the United Nations.

Food for the Hungry’s Commitment to Mitigation and adaptation

In response to these alarming forecasts, Mwaura underlined Food for the Hungry’s commitment to actively engage in preventive measures. The organization aims not only to address the immediate needs of affected populations but also to build resilience within communities, fostering sustainable solutions to weather the impact of future climatic challenges.

As Kenya grapples with the fallout of El Niño, the call for collective efforts, improved preparedness, and timely interventions becomes more urgent than ever. Food for the Hungry stands at the forefront, advocating for proactive measures to alleviate the suffering of those affected and prevent further displacement in the face of climatic adversities.

Disaster
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

