EAGC Secures $2 Million Grant to Boost Grain Export Capabilities in East Africa

In a significant development, the Eastern Africa Grain Council (EAGC) has secured a grant of approximately $2 million from TradeMark Africa (TMA), as part of the USAID's Economic Recovery and Reform Activity (ERRA) program.

This program, funded by Feed the Future, seeks to boost the export potential of grain products from Kenya and other East African nations over a three-year span.

Strengthening Export-Oriented Food Chains

The primary focus of this initiative is to enhance the competitiveness of export-oriented staple food value chains. A crucial aspect of this ambition involves compliance with international standards, such as Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) measures and Standards Quality Infrastructure (SQI) requirements.

These standards are vital for successful international trade, and with this grant, the EAGC intends to assist over 80 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in fulfilling these criteria.

Introducing Innovative Strategies

Moreover, this strategic partnership will see the implementation of innovative strategies like Grain Business Hubs (G-Hubs). These are facilities operated by farmers that utilize technology for the purpose of improving grain quality and fostering trade.

In addition, the EAGC will establish an information hub that will supply real-time data and insights. This information will inform national and regional food balance sheets and aid in the execution of prioritized trade policies.

Driving Inclusive and Profitable Trade

Gerald Masila, the EAGC's Executive Director, highlighted the multiple benefits that this partnership will bring. These include access to agriculture-related financing, capacity building, and mentorship, culminating in a commitment to industry self-regulation.

This collaboration aligns perfectly with the EAGC's mission of facilitating structured, inclusive, and profitable grain trade within the region.