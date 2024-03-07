DOOR International Marks Historic Presence at 24:14 Conference, Bridging Deaf and Hearing Church Networks

International ministry DOOR International recently participated in the annual 24:14 conference in Nairobi, Kenya, marking a significant milestone as it was the first time Deaf leaders were invited to this global church-planting event.

The inclusion of Deaf leaders like Allan Orozco, director of DOOR's evangelism and church planting program, highlights a pivotal moment in the collaboration between Deaf and Hearing church networks, aiming to advance the Gospel among the world's unreached Deaf communities.

Breaking New Ground

The 24:14 conference, rooted in the scripture of Matthew 24:14, serves as a platform for leaders from global church-planting networks to strategize on spreading the Gospel to every people group. This year's conference was distinguished by the inclusion of Deaf leaders, providing them a unique opportunity to share successful strategies from Deaf church planting and learn from their Hearing counterparts. Rob Myers of DOOR International emphasized the event's significance, noting it as a moment of unity and shared mission among the Hearing and Deaf church communities.

Historically, Deaf individuals have faced barriers in mission work and church leadership, often being told that their deafness disqualifies them from such roles. The participation of Deaf leaders in the 24:14 conference not only challenges these misconceptions but also showcases the potential of Deaf-led ministry efforts.

The event underscored the importance of recognizing and utilizing the unique gifts and callings of every individual, regardless of hearing ability, in fulfilling the global mission of the church.

Looking Forward

The collaboration between Deaf and Hearing church networks at the 24:14 conference has set a precedent for future church-planting efforts. As both communities continue to work together, there is a hopeful anticipation for accelerated progress in reaching the world's unreached Deaf communities with the Gospel.

DOOR International's participation in the global strategy team of the conference represents a step forward in this collaborative journey, emphasizing the critical role that Deaf leaders play in the church's mission.

As this historic event concludes, it leaves behind a legacy of inclusivity and collaboration. The bridge built between Deaf and Hearing church networks at the 24:14 conference paves the way for a more unified approach to mission work, highlighting the importance of every individual's contribution to the spread of the Gospel. With continued support and prayer, the future holds promising developments for Deaf-led ministries and the global mission field at large.