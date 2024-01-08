en English
Kenya

DJ Makena Calls Out Rumor Mill, Urges for Truth Amid Dating Speculation

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:48 am EST
DJ Makena Calls Out Rumor Mill, Urges for Truth Amid Dating Speculation

In an age where social media speculation often supersedes the truth, popular Kenyan DJ, Pierra Makena, took to Instagram to address rumors surrounding her relationship status. Images of Makena and makeup artist Creative Phil had sparked speculation that the two were romantically involved, prompting an astute and playful response from the DJ herself.

Setting the Record Straight

Known for her candidness, Makena didn’t shy away from the brewing controversy. In a firm denial that was as amusing as it was direct, she urged her followers to refrain from generating their own stories. The implication was clear: such rumors could cause unnecessary complications with ‘the verified,’ a term potentially referring to people of importance or influence.

A Call for Truth

Makena’s response was not just a denial, but an appeal to her fans for authentic communication. She suggested that her fans should ask her directly for the truth instead of falling prey to unverified information. This approach is a testament to Makena’s commitment to maintaining a sincere connection with her followers, a rarity in the often superficial world of social media.

Impact of Rumors

Despite the playful tone of her response, Makena hinted at the potential influence of rumors. She suggested that if the unconfirmed stories about her relationship with Phil had already made them trend, the revelation of her actual relationship status could have an even more potent impact. While playfully entertaining the idea of dating younger individuals, Makena’s primary intent was clear – to quell the gossip and correct any misinformation being propagated.

Kenya Social Issues
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

