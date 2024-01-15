en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Director for Modern Change Achievers Calls for Expansion of Affirmative Funds

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:20 am EST
Director for Modern Change Achievers Calls for Expansion of Affirmative Funds

In a bold call to the government, Jackson Njonjo, Director for Modern Change Achievers, proposed a significant shift in the current fiscal policy, advocating for the expansion of affirmative funds to support individual enterprise funds. The plea, aimed towards fostering sole proprietorships, is a response to the current trend of unique and economically beneficial ideas that don’t lend themselves to group implementation.

The Pitfalls of Group Loans

Njonjo voiced his concern regarding the current system of group loans provided by the likes of Uwezo, Women’s, and Youth Enterprise funds, which, according to him, have largely failed to meet their job creation objectives. The Director held that the beneficiaries often divide the received funds for personal use, thereby undermining the very purpose of collective enterprises.

Moreover, he pointed out that the groups formed with the sole intention of accessing these funds often lack a shared vision. This discrepancy, Njonjo emphasized, leads to frequent disputes and ultimately, mismanagement of funds.

The Promise of Sole Proprietorships

According to Njonjo, the remedy lies in funding individuals with innovative ideas. Financial institutions have traditionally deemed such individuals high-risk borrowers, thus leaving their potential largely untapped. He suggested that sole proprietorships, often overlooked, can significantly contribute to economic growth, a fact that is evident from the success stories of social media innovators in other countries.

Addressing the Challenges

Since 2013, affirmative funds have offered interest-free credit, yet Njonjo believes that training alone is insufficient to address the negative group dynamics and deceitful practices aimed at securing a share of the funds. His solution: state funding to support individual ventures.

He made his case during a press conference in Nakuru town, emphasizing the need for a shift in policy to address the challenges of the existing system and unlock the potential of individual entrepreneurs.

0
Business Economy Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
12 seconds ago
Equity Group CEO Talks about SME Support and Economic Growth
In a recent episode of Power Talk with YvonneOkwara, Dr. James Mwangi, the Managing Director and CEO of Equity Group, shed light on the firm’s commitment to bolstering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and sparking economic growth across the region. The conversation offered a deep dive into Equity Group’s strategic approach to enhancing SME capabilities,
Equity Group CEO Talks about SME Support and Economic Growth
Nigeria's Job Market: A Flurry of Opportunities across Various Sectors
1 min ago
Nigeria's Job Market: A Flurry of Opportunities across Various Sectors
ProBit Global Partners with Love.io, Includes LOVE Token in Trading Offerings
1 min ago
ProBit Global Partners with Love.io, Includes LOVE Token in Trading Offerings
Maritime Industry on a Decarbonization Voyage: Aiming for Net Zero by 2050
1 min ago
Maritime Industry on a Decarbonization Voyage: Aiming for Net Zero by 2050
Sven Thaler Takes Helm as Lufthansa Group's Senior Director Sales for Northern Europe
1 min ago
Sven Thaler Takes Helm as Lufthansa Group's Senior Director Sales for Northern Europe
People's Bank of China Injects Liquidity to Bolster Economy
1 min ago
People's Bank of China Injects Liquidity to Bolster Economy
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Deploys 20,000 Troops in Major NATO Exercise to Counter Threats
7 seconds
UK Deploys 20,000 Troops in Major NATO Exercise to Counter Threats
South Korea Invests Big in Biotech: A Strategic Move Towards Global Leadership
19 seconds
South Korea Invests Big in Biotech: A Strategic Move Towards Global Leadership
Thrilling Sports Lineup Set for the Next Two Days
32 seconds
Thrilling Sports Lineup Set for the Next Two Days
An Byeong-hun: A Lesson in Resilience and Gratitude in Professional Golf
45 seconds
An Byeong-hun: A Lesson in Resilience and Gratitude in Professional Golf
Senator Manchin Promises No Spoiler Role in 2024 Presidential Race
49 seconds
Senator Manchin Promises No Spoiler Role in 2024 Presidential Race
Clarke Warns Conservative Party of Electoral Losses Amid Rift Over Rwanda Bill
1 min
Clarke Warns Conservative Party of Electoral Losses Amid Rift Over Rwanda Bill
Hoover Vikings End Barberton's Winning Streak at MLK Classic
1 min
Hoover Vikings End Barberton's Winning Streak at MLK Classic
Bush's Clean Air Act Amendments: Balancing Regulation and Market Incentives
1 min
Bush's Clean Air Act Amendments: Balancing Regulation and Market Incentives
Mishael Powell of Washington Huskies Enters Transfer Portal
1 min
Mishael Powell of Washington Huskies Enters Transfer Portal
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
12 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
17 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
40 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
4 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
6 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app