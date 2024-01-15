Director for Modern Change Achievers Calls for Expansion of Affirmative Funds

In a bold call to the government, Jackson Njonjo, Director for Modern Change Achievers, proposed a significant shift in the current fiscal policy, advocating for the expansion of affirmative funds to support individual enterprise funds. The plea, aimed towards fostering sole proprietorships, is a response to the current trend of unique and economically beneficial ideas that don’t lend themselves to group implementation.

The Pitfalls of Group Loans

Njonjo voiced his concern regarding the current system of group loans provided by the likes of Uwezo, Women’s, and Youth Enterprise funds, which, according to him, have largely failed to meet their job creation objectives. The Director held that the beneficiaries often divide the received funds for personal use, thereby undermining the very purpose of collective enterprises.

Moreover, he pointed out that the groups formed with the sole intention of accessing these funds often lack a shared vision. This discrepancy, Njonjo emphasized, leads to frequent disputes and ultimately, mismanagement of funds.

The Promise of Sole Proprietorships

According to Njonjo, the remedy lies in funding individuals with innovative ideas. Financial institutions have traditionally deemed such individuals high-risk borrowers, thus leaving their potential largely untapped. He suggested that sole proprietorships, often overlooked, can significantly contribute to economic growth, a fact that is evident from the success stories of social media innovators in other countries.

Addressing the Challenges

Since 2013, affirmative funds have offered interest-free credit, yet Njonjo believes that training alone is insufficient to address the negative group dynamics and deceitful practices aimed at securing a share of the funds. His solution: state funding to support individual ventures.

He made his case during a press conference in Nakuru town, emphasizing the need for a shift in policy to address the challenges of the existing system and unlock the potential of individual entrepreneurs.