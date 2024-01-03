en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Kenya

Digital Assets Leader DLMI Fights Deforestation with Evertreen Partnership

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:26 am EST
Digital Assets Leader DLMI Fights Deforestation with Evertreen Partnership

Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc. (DLMI), a pioneer in the field of digital assets and security tokens, has announced a significant partnership with Evertreen, an online tree-planting platform. This collaboration will kickstart a major initiative to combat deforestation and conserve habitats through the planting of 500 mangrove trees in Kenya. This project is not a one-off event; DLMI has committed to planting additional trees each month starting from January 2024, with a vision of planting millions of trees over the next decade.

Aligning with UN Sustainable Development Goals

This tree planting initiative is not just an environmental project, but also a commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). DLMI’s efforts resonate particularly with goals pertaining to poverty reduction, climate action, and life on land. The choice of mangrove trees is strategic, given their myriad environmental benefits. These trees are known for their carbon sequestration capabilities, acting as a buffer against climate change. They also play a crucial role in coastal protection and supporting local biodiversity. Furthermore, they sustain fisheries-dependent communities, thereby indirectly contributing to poverty reduction.

Partnership with Evertreen

By partnering with Evertreen, DLMI is not just planting trees, but also ensuring that these trees contribute to sustainable development. Evertreen’s platform offers a unique feature – users can track the trees they plant via satellite. This technological integration adds a layer of accountability and allows contributors to witness the environmental, social, and economic benefits of their actions.

A Commitment beyond Business

Brian J. Esposito, CEO of Diamond Lake Minerals, emphasized the company’s dedication to environmental conservation. The partnership with Evertreen is seen as a crucial step in DLMI’s fight against deforestation and its efforts to support habitat protection. Founded in Utah in 1954, DLMI has always sought to integrate traditional business principles with digital innovation. Their aim is to create value in the modern digital world, but this initiative shows that their commitment extends beyond business – it is about making a tangible, positive impact on the planet.

The press release also includes forward-looking statements about DLMI’s future operations and financial performance. These statements come with a disclaimer regarding the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with such projections. However, if DLMI’s actions match their words, the future looks bright not just for the company, but also for the environment and communities they are committed to supporting.

0
Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kenya's Anti-Corruption Endeavor Stalls as Private Firms Flout Ownership Regulations

By Israel Ojoko

Allegations against Former Kenyan President Kenyatta: A Spotlight on Political Dynamics and Legal Controversies

By Israel Ojoko

Gloria Ntazola Criticizes Gengetone Music, Sparks Debate

By BNN Correspondents

Crypto Analyst Predicts Bullish Uniswap Trajectory; Kaspa and Meme Moguls Show Potential

By Israel Ojoko

Netherlands-Kenya Agricultural Partnership: Fostering Sustainable Trad ...
@Agriculture · 1 hour
Netherlands-Kenya Agricultural Partnership: Fostering Sustainable Trad ...
heart comment 0
Kenyan Surgeon Challenges Income Tax Exemption Policy in Landmark Case

By Israel Ojoko

Kenyan Surgeon Challenges Income Tax Exemption Policy in Landmark Case
Unpaid Insurance Premiums in Kenya Surge by 15.5% in Six Months, Poses Significant Risk

By Israel Ojoko

Unpaid Insurance Premiums in Kenya Surge by 15.5% in Six Months, Poses Significant Risk
Kenya’s Central Bank Introduces EMS to Revamp Interbank Forex Market

By Israel Ojoko

Kenya's Central Bank Introduces EMS to Revamp Interbank Forex Market
Kenya’s Government Threatens to Shut Down Media Outlets Spreading Ethnicity and Violence

By Israel Ojoko

Kenya's Government Threatens to Shut Down Media Outlets Spreading Ethnicity and Violence
Latest Headlines
World News
Cleveland Browns Contemplate Resting Key Players Ahead of Bengals Showdown
23 seconds
Cleveland Browns Contemplate Resting Key Players Ahead of Bengals Showdown
Man Dies After Jumping from Moving Police Van: A Tragic Tale of Inadequate Medical Resources
38 seconds
Man Dies After Jumping from Moving Police Van: A Tragic Tale of Inadequate Medical Resources
Oklahoma's Groundbreaking Tax Credit to Support Family Caregivers
1 min
Oklahoma's Groundbreaking Tax Credit to Support Family Caregivers
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Join ISPL as Team Owners
1 min
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Join ISPL as Team Owners
Parental Consent Policy Impacts Student Participation in CMS
1 min
Parental Consent Policy Impacts Student Participation in CMS
Meditation Market: A Flourishing Wellness Practice Set for Significant Growth
2 mins
Meditation Market: A Flourishing Wellness Practice Set for Significant Growth
Leon Bailey's Outstanding Performance Boosts Aston Villa to EPL Second Place
2 mins
Leon Bailey's Outstanding Performance Boosts Aston Villa to EPL Second Place
Colin Nixon Foresees Significant Impact of Potential Investment on Bangor
2 mins
Colin Nixon Foresees Significant Impact of Potential Investment on Bangor
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
3 mins
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
3 mins
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
9 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app