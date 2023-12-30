en English
Agriculture

Del Monte Sued Over Violence Allegations at Kenyan Plantation

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:42 pm EST
Del Monte Sued Over Violence Allegations at Kenyan Plantation

A landmark lawsuit has been launched against Del Monte, the US multinational food corporation, amid harrowing allegations of violence committed by security personnel at its Kenyan pineapple plantation, located just outside Nairobi. The case, which has been instituted at the High Court of Kenya, originates from a collective of community activists and a rights group. They represent both individuals claiming to be direct victims of these alleged attacks and families mourning the purported fatal repercussions.

Allegations of Violence and Land Disputes

The lawsuit embroils Del Monte in serious accusations of violence, including killings and assaults, purportedly perpetrated by the company’s security guards. The case is unique in its representation, advocating for both those who allege having fallen prey to attacks and the families of those who reportedly suffered fatal consequences. The company is also entangled in a land ownership dispute with the local community, further compounding the complexities of the lawsuit.

Investigation into Pineapple Theft and Murder

In a separate, yet potentially related incident, Kenyan police are probing into the suspected murder of four men accused of attempting to steal pineapples from Del Monte’s plantation. The accusations suggest that the men were attacked and forcibly drowned by the corporation’s security guards. Del Monte, however, has categorically denied any foul play, citing the incident as an attempted theft, a consequence of the rampant organized crime permeating the area.

The Larger Picture: Corporate Accountability

This legal action against Del Monte is significant, not only for the alleged victims and their families but also for the larger discourse on corporate accountability. The charge serves as a stark reminder that multinational corporations operating overseas must abide by the same ethical standards and laws that govern their home countries. The lawsuit also gives a voice to local communities, often overlooked in the face of corporate power, and highlights the need for a balance between economic development and human rights.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

