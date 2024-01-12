en English
Kenya

Decade of Transformation: Anne Amadi Concludes Tenure as Kenya’s Chief Registrar

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:07 am EST
Decade of Transformation: Anne Amadi Concludes Tenure as Kenya’s Chief Registrar

An era marked by unprecedented growth and transformation in Kenya’s judicial landscape has come to an end, as Anne Amadi concludes her 10-year tenure as Chief Registrar of the Judiciary. Pioneering a new path of growth, she has passed the baton to Paul Ndemo, who, stepping into Amadi’s formidable shoes, will serve as Acting Chief Registrar until a permanent replacement is found.

Decade of Distinction

Amadi’s decade-long tenure is punctuated with remarkable milestones. Through her stewardship, the Kenyan Judiciary saw the admission of over 12,000 lawyers as advocates, thereby bolstering the country’s legal fraternity. The substantial expansion of the judicial staff, both in terms of judges and other judicial officers, such as magistrates and kadhis, is another testament to Amadi’s effective leadership.

When Amadi assumed office, the number of judges stood at 119. Under her watch, this figure rose to a robust 189. Similarly, the count of other judicial officers leaped from 443 to a healthy 636. Consequently, the overall staff strength witnessed a 54 percent growth, swelling to 6,643 in 2023 from 4,326 in 2014.

Legacy of Leadership

Amadi’s legacy extends beyond the numerics. She holds the unique distinction of having administered the oath of office to two Kenyan Presidents, Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto. The seamless judicial leadership transitions from former Chief Justices Willy Mutunga to David Maraga also unfolded under her watch, further underscoring her administrative acumen.

A New Chapter

As Amadi steps back, Paul Ndemo steps forward. Acknowledging Amadi’s immense contribution and the high standards she set, Ndemo assured continuity in the Judiciary’s operations. The Judiciary now stands at a transformative juncture, ready to build on the progress made over the past decade and to face the challenges that lie ahead.

Kenya Law
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

