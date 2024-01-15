David Mugonyi Assumes Role as Director General at Kenya’s Communications Authority

Kenya’s Communications Authority (CA) welcomes a new era as David Mugonyi assumes his role as the Director General. With a robust background in communications and politics, Mugonyi is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the CA, a vital player in Kenya’s information and communication landscape.

Mugonyi’s Journey to the CA

Before his appointment, Mugonyi served as the spokesperson and communications secretary for President William Ruto during his tenure as Deputy President. This position, which he held since 2013, allowed him to hone his communication and leadership skills in a high-stakes political environment. Prior to working with Ruto, Mugonyi was at the helm of the parliamentary press unit, further solidifying his credentials in the realm of strategic communication.

A Warm Welcome

Upon his arrival at the CA, Mugonyi was greeted by Chairperson Mary Wambui, the board of directors, and the Director for Corporate Communications, Chris Wambua. His introductory tour of the CA Centre provided an opportunity to acquaint himself with the mandates of various departments and interact with staff members. He also held a meeting with the CA Management team to outline his vision for the organization.

Director General Transition

Mugonyi fills the void left by the previous Director General, Chiloba, who resigned on October 19, 2023, after a suspension in the wake of an internal audit. The audit accused Chiloba and nine other top officials of financial mismanagement, including mishandling of mortgages and allowances. Chiloba was specifically alleged to have self-approved a mortgage loan without proper procedure, a charge that led to his eventual resignation.

Mugonyi’s task ahead, therefore, is not only to steer the CA towards its objectives but also to restore trust within the organization and its stakeholders. His tenure, which officially began on December 20, 2023, marks a new chapter for the CA, as it navigates the ever-evolving landscape of information and communication technology in Kenya.