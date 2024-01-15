en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Kenya

David Mugonyi Assumes Role as Director General at Kenya’s Communications Authority

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
David Mugonyi Assumes Role as Director General at Kenya’s Communications Authority

Kenya’s Communications Authority (CA) welcomes a new era as David Mugonyi assumes his role as the Director General. With a robust background in communications and politics, Mugonyi is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the CA, a vital player in Kenya’s information and communication landscape.

Mugonyi’s Journey to the CA

Before his appointment, Mugonyi served as the spokesperson and communications secretary for President William Ruto during his tenure as Deputy President. This position, which he held since 2013, allowed him to hone his communication and leadership skills in a high-stakes political environment. Prior to working with Ruto, Mugonyi was at the helm of the parliamentary press unit, further solidifying his credentials in the realm of strategic communication.

A Warm Welcome

Upon his arrival at the CA, Mugonyi was greeted by Chairperson Mary Wambui, the board of directors, and the Director for Corporate Communications, Chris Wambua. His introductory tour of the CA Centre provided an opportunity to acquaint himself with the mandates of various departments and interact with staff members. He also held a meeting with the CA Management team to outline his vision for the organization.

Director General Transition

Mugonyi fills the void left by the previous Director General, Chiloba, who resigned on October 19, 2023, after a suspension in the wake of an internal audit. The audit accused Chiloba and nine other top officials of financial mismanagement, including mishandling of mortgages and allowances. Chiloba was specifically alleged to have self-approved a mortgage loan without proper procedure, a charge that led to his eventual resignation.

Mugonyi’s task ahead, therefore, is not only to steer the CA towards its objectives but also to restore trust within the organization and its stakeholders. His tenure, which officially began on December 20, 2023, marks a new chapter for the CA, as it navigates the ever-evolving landscape of information and communication technology in Kenya.

0
Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Kenya

See more
31 mins ago
Kenya's Ruling Alliance Under Fire for Misaligned Priorities
Kenya’s ruling alliance, Kenya Kwanza, led by President William Ruto and Deputy Rigathi Gachagua, is facing mounting criticism for its perceived misaligned priorities and failure to adequately address responsibilities in the education and healthcare sectors. The government’s claim of providing free education rings hollow as school operations are disrupted by students being sent home for
Kenya's Ruling Alliance Under Fire for Misaligned Priorities
Former MP Jaguar Advocates Financial Independence, Reveals Teetotal Lifestyle
45 mins ago
Former MP Jaguar Advocates Financial Independence, Reveals Teetotal Lifestyle
Nairobi's Auction Boom: A Tale of Financial Woes and Bargain Opportunities
54 mins ago
Nairobi's Auction Boom: A Tale of Financial Woes and Bargain Opportunities
NewsTrendsKE Joins Forces with APO Group to Diversify Content Offering
41 mins ago
NewsTrendsKE Joins Forces with APO Group to Diversify Content Offering
Vihiga County Officials on Edge as Corruption Probe Intensifies
41 mins ago
Vihiga County Officials on Edge as Corruption Probe Intensifies
PwC Promotes Global Tax Transparency; Square Pharmaceuticals Expands in Kenya
44 mins ago
PwC Promotes Global Tax Transparency; Square Pharmaceuticals Expands in Kenya
Latest Headlines
World News
President Bola Tinubu Confirms Attendance at Governor Uzodimma's Second Term Inauguration
8 seconds
President Bola Tinubu Confirms Attendance at Governor Uzodimma's Second Term Inauguration
Erdoğan Proposes Extension of Turkish Naval Deployment Amid Rising Tensions
19 seconds
Erdoğan Proposes Extension of Turkish Naval Deployment Amid Rising Tensions
Guiseley Triumphs Over Bamber Bridge: A Leap to 4th Position Amid League Turmoil
42 seconds
Guiseley Triumphs Over Bamber Bridge: A Leap to 4th Position Amid League Turmoil
AP VoteCast: Decoding the American Electorate
50 seconds
AP VoteCast: Decoding the American Electorate
Mark Hanretty Returns to 'Dancing on Ice': Partners with Cancer Survivor Adele Roberts
1 min
Mark Hanretty Returns to 'Dancing on Ice': Partners with Cancer Survivor Adele Roberts
Delta State Governor Honored by Sapele Diocese at 15th Anniversary Celebration
1 min
Delta State Governor Honored by Sapele Diocese at 15th Anniversary Celebration
Dignitana and OncoMedical Join Forces to Minimize Hair Loss in Chemotherapy Patients
1 min
Dignitana and OncoMedical Join Forces to Minimize Hair Loss in Chemotherapy Patients
Presidency Denies Speculations of Cabinet Reshuffle by President-Elect Bola Tinubu
3 mins
Presidency Denies Speculations of Cabinet Reshuffle by President-Elect Bola Tinubu
Sinn Féin Sparks Recall of Northern Ireland Assembly Amid Strike Action
4 mins
Sinn Féin Sparks Recall of Northern Ireland Assembly Amid Strike Action
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
44 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
53 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
53 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app