Daddy Owen Reflects on Charlene Ruto’s Visit Amidst Speculations

In a year marked by memorable moments, renowned Kenyan musician, Daddy Owen, recollects one event with particular fondness: the visit of President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto, to his residence in Eshieywe, Kakamega county. The heart of 2023 resonated with the rhythm of traditional music, the vibrancy of dance, and the flavor of authentic Abhatsotso cuisine, encapsulating the rich cultural heritage of the Abhashiere community in Ebhusang’ang’a village.

The Cultural Celebration

This gathering was less an occasion and more a cultural festival, showcasing the region’s diverse heritage. The air was thick with the pulse of isikuti drum dances, their beat reverberating across the expanse of Eshieywe. Guests, their palates tickled by local Abhatsotso dishes like amakwakwata and lhisebhebhe, reveled in the unique blend of flavors. The event, hosted by Daddy Owen’s mother, was a testament to the region’s hospitality.

Unfounded Rumors

Yet, beneath the joyous nature of the visit lurked the shadow of unfounded rumors. The warmth of the occasion sparked speculation on social media about Daddy Owen and Charlene Ruto’s relationship. The conjecture, further fueled by some media misrepresentation, suggested that the event was an introduction ceremony.

Clarifying the Relationship

However, Daddy Owen has time and again stressed the platonic nature of their bond. He highlighted their friendship and their shared dedication to cultural promotion and community support, dismissing rumors of any romantic involvement. Their relationship, he insists, is grounded in a mutual respect for cultural preservation and a shared passion for aiding communities.