Coastal Network Calls for Improved Compliance in Kenya's County Fund Administration

The Coast Civil Society Network for Human Rights, under the guidance of its chairman Zedekiah Adika, is spearheading an initiative to bolster adherence to the Controller of Budget's reporting standards in six coastal counties of Kenya. The move follows the Network's alarm over a perceived lack of compliance by county fund administrators, including the individuals managing the Elimu and Mbegu Funds in Mombasa and Kilifi counties, respectively.

The inability of these administrators to submit the required reports to the Controller of Budget is indicative of a potential absence of rigorous auditing. This lack of oversight is sparking questions about the transparency of expenditure within these funds. Adika has made it clear that the Network will engage in dialogue with the fund administrators and, if necessary, publicly call out those who are neglecting their reporting duties.

Diversion of Funds and Lack of Community Involvement

Adika has also shed light on other troubling issues, such as the redirection of funds without proper legal compliance and a glaring lack of effective community participation in county budgeting processes. He has stressed that the rule of law is critical for maintaining societal order and that the Network is adamant about holding individuals accountable for any legal infractions, regardless of their political alliances or positions.

The Network is currently compiling a report on own-source revenue, underlining the urgent need for improved accountability, particularly in the Mombasa region. Adika has also emphasised the importance of citizen participation in decision-making processes involving public fund usage and has cautioned against the politicisation of bursaries.