en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Kenya

Clergy Appeals to President Ruto for Tax Relief Amidst Fiscal Controversy

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:27 am EST
Clergy Appeals to President Ruto for Tax Relief Amidst Fiscal Controversy

In a bid to alleviate fiscal pressure on their community, religious leaders in Kiambu have issued a plea to President Ruto, urging a reconsideration of taxation policies in 2024. The specifics of their appeal remain undisclosed, leaving an air of anticipation regarding the potential impact it might have on Kenya’s tax policy under President Ruto’s administration.

President Ruto’s Fiscal Reforms and Controversies

President Ruto’s tenure saw significant fiscal changes in 2023. His administration managed to cut government expenditure by up to Sh400 billion and introduced new tax measures to increase tax revenues by Sh600 billion. Despite these achievements, President Ruto’s fiscal policies have not been without controversy. His administration faced criticism from the Judiciary, which deemed a 1.5 per cent levy meant to fund affordable housing unconstitutional and halted the implementation of three health Acts.

Opposition Leader Rallying Against Tax Measures

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has emerged as a vocal critic of Ruto’s tax measures. Odinga, leveraging high levies and high-income tax deductions, has urged Kenyans to exercise their sovereign power to restore the country’s dignity and well-being. He called for a taxation plan that would reduce income tax rates across the board and threatened anti-government street protests if the punitive taxes were not repealed.

Reviving the Coffee Industry

Amidst the taxation controversies, the Kenyan government and other stakeholders are implementing reforms to rejuvenate the country’s coffee industry, once a leading foreign exchange earner. The goal is to boost annual production to at least 100,000 metric tonnes by 2027, a significant leap from the current 51,000 metric tonnes. The reopening of the Nairobi Coffee Exchange and the implementation of the Direct Settlement System are among the measures taken to enhance transparency and accountability in coffee transactions, promising brighter days for the industry.

0
Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fire Breaks Out at Old Mutual Towers During New Year Celebrations

By Israel Ojoko

Tragic Highway Accident Claims Seven Lives on Eldoret-Nakuru Highway

By Israel Ojoko

Kenya's Dialysis Centers in Peril Due to NHIF's Delayed Payments

By Israel Ojoko

Beatrice Chebet Shatters Women's 5km World Record in Barcelona

By Salman Khan

Kenyan President Ruto's New Year Message Sets Tone for 2024 ...
@Kenya · 5 hours
Kenyan President Ruto's New Year Message Sets Tone for 2024 ...
heart comment 0
President William Ruto: Kenya’s Elections Mark Democratic Milestone

By Israel Ojoko

President William Ruto: Kenya's Elections Mark Democratic Milestone
Kenyan Deputy President Defends Affordable Housing Project Amid Debates

By Israel Ojoko

Kenyan Deputy President Defends Affordable Housing Project Amid Debates
Tragic Road Accident in Nakuru: A Harrowing Reminder of Kenya’s Road Safety Challenges

By Israel Ojoko

Tragic Road Accident in Nakuru: A Harrowing Reminder of Kenya's Road Safety Challenges
Kenyan Clergy Address Societal Issues: Influence of Religious Leaders on Public Opinion

By Israel Ojoko

Kenyan Clergy Address Societal Issues: Influence of Religious Leaders on Public Opinion
Latest Headlines
World News
Year in Review: Unforgettable Hockey Goals of 2023
18 seconds
Year in Review: Unforgettable Hockey Goals of 2023
Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up To Supply Organic Produce To Mindfulness City
1 min
Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up To Supply Organic Produce To Mindfulness City
Kansas City Chiefs Clinch Eighth Consecutive AFC West Title, Defeating Cincinnati Bengals
1 min
Kansas City Chiefs Clinch Eighth Consecutive AFC West Title, Defeating Cincinnati Bengals
New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
2 mins
New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
Celebrity Reflections: Looking Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024
2 mins
Celebrity Reflections: Looking Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024
Fletcher Hawkesby: A Survivor's Tale of Testicular Cancer and Resilience
2 mins
Fletcher Hawkesby: A Survivor's Tale of Testicular Cancer and Resilience
Road Deaths in New Zealand: A Year of Contrasting Realities
3 mins
Road Deaths in New Zealand: A Year of Contrasting Realities
Nigerian Stars Shine in Fulham's Victory over Arsenal: Oliseh's Praise
3 mins
Nigerian Stars Shine in Fulham's Victory over Arsenal: Oliseh's Praise
Calls for Release of Classified Security Records on Iraq War Spark Debate
4 mins
Calls for Release of Classified Security Records on Iraq War Spark Debate
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
5 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
9 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
29 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
32 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
35 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
44 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
47 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
1 hour
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
1 hour
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app