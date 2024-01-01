Clergy Appeals to President Ruto for Tax Relief Amidst Fiscal Controversy

In a bid to alleviate fiscal pressure on their community, religious leaders in Kiambu have issued a plea to President Ruto, urging a reconsideration of taxation policies in 2024. The specifics of their appeal remain undisclosed, leaving an air of anticipation regarding the potential impact it might have on Kenya’s tax policy under President Ruto’s administration.

President Ruto’s Fiscal Reforms and Controversies

President Ruto’s tenure saw significant fiscal changes in 2023. His administration managed to cut government expenditure by up to Sh400 billion and introduced new tax measures to increase tax revenues by Sh600 billion. Despite these achievements, President Ruto’s fiscal policies have not been without controversy. His administration faced criticism from the Judiciary, which deemed a 1.5 per cent levy meant to fund affordable housing unconstitutional and halted the implementation of three health Acts.

Opposition Leader Rallying Against Tax Measures

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has emerged as a vocal critic of Ruto’s tax measures. Odinga, leveraging high levies and high-income tax deductions, has urged Kenyans to exercise their sovereign power to restore the country’s dignity and well-being. He called for a taxation plan that would reduce income tax rates across the board and threatened anti-government street protests if the punitive taxes were not repealed.

Reviving the Coffee Industry

Amidst the taxation controversies, the Kenyan government and other stakeholders are implementing reforms to rejuvenate the country’s coffee industry, once a leading foreign exchange earner. The goal is to boost annual production to at least 100,000 metric tonnes by 2027, a significant leap from the current 51,000 metric tonnes. The reopening of the Nairobi Coffee Exchange and the implementation of the Direct Settlement System are among the measures taken to enhance transparency and accountability in coffee transactions, promising brighter days for the industry.