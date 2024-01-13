CKCEDOK and LOTPLAirlines Unveil Direct Flights to Mombasa, Kenya: A New Gateway to Africa’s Wonders

Traveling to the heart of Africa has become easier and more convenient than ever before with CKCEDOK’s announcement of a new direct flight service to Mombasa, Kenya. This new service, operated by LOTPLAirlines, opens up a world of possibilities for those seeking to immerse themselves in Kenya’s diverse attractions, from its sprawling wildlife reserves to its scenic coastal landscapes.

A New Gateway to Kenya’s Wonders

The new route is a direct link to Kenya’s bountiful offerings. It allows travelers to embark on thrilling safari adventures, exploring the country’s rich wildlife, and enjoy its coastal treasures, including picturesque beaches. The opportunity to experience the diverse and vibrant Kenyan culture, its people, food, and history, adds to the allure of this new service.

Flights to Mombasa: The Details

The flights to Mombasa are scheduled every Wednesday, ensuring a regular and reliable service for both tourists and regular travelers alike. The service will be operated by the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, a state-of-the-art aircraft renowned for its efficiency and passenger comfort. The Dreamliner is known for its spacious cabins, larger windows, and smoother ride, thereby ensuring a relaxing journey to the vibrant city of Mombasa.

Competitive Pricing and Bundled Deals

CKCEDOK is offering bundled flight and hotel deals for direct flights to Mombasa, making the journey more affordable. Prices for one-way flights start at $759 and round trip flights start at $1,229. Additional terms apply, catering to the needs of various travelers, from the budget-conscious to those seeking a more luxurious travel experience. This move demonstrates CKCEDOK’s commitment to offering competitive pricing while ensuring a high-quality travel experience.

In conclusion, the new direct flight service to Mombasa by CKCEDOK and LOTPLAirlines offers an exciting new opportunity for travelers to explore the diverse attractions of Kenya. With its competitive pricing and the comfort of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, this service promises a unique travel experience, opening up a new gateway to Kenya’s wonders.